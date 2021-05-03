Kareena Kapoor Khan makes a heartfelt appeal for children who’ve lost their parents to Covid-19

By: Mohnish Singh

Kareena Kapoor Khan is much more than just a successful movie star. She has been ruling audiences’ hearts not only with her nonpareil acting talent but also her humanitarian work.

The talented actress has been doing her bit to help people in need during the unrelenting coronavirus pandemic which has engulfed India. Being a mother of two children, she simply cannot fathom the fate of the young children who have lost one or both their parents to Covid-19. Therefore, she is trying to help these unfortunate kids in her own specific way.

Khan took to her Instagram page and shared the details of a child rescue helpline number. “My heart goes out to kids left alone due to the pandemic—either they have lost one or both parents to the virus or the parents are in hospital. Please reach out and call the National Child Helpline (1098) to inform regarding children who are alone because of Covid-19. We cannot even begin to fathom the trauma,” she wrote in the caption.

The actress shared the message to spread awareness among the masses. She is trying to help these kids who have lost their parents to this dreadful pandemic find a suitable life. We hope that her message reaches out to the maximum number of people.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan next stars in Laal Singh Chaddha. Directed by Advait Chandan of Secret Superstar (2017) fame, the period drama also stars Aamir Khan in the lead role. It is the official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks.

Laal Singh Chaddha reunites Kareena Kapoor Khan with Aamir Khan after a long gap of nine years. The duo last worked together on Talaash: The Answer Lies Within (2012).

The much-awaited film is poised for its theatrical release on Christmas 2021.