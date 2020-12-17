Kareena Kapoor Khan heaps praises on sister Karisma Kapoor

By: Mohnish Singh







Bollywood has several sibling duos, but the one that has always managed to stand out from the crowd is the sibling duo of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor. The two sisters, who rule millions of hearts across the world, are massive admirers of each other.

Recently, talking to an entertainment publication, Kareena Kapoor Khan said zillions of amazing things about her elder sister. She called the Raja Hindustani (1996) actress her go-to person for advice.

When asked who is the person she would go to for advice, she told the publication, “I think it would be my sister. We are really close. We are more like best friends rather than sisters. We share everything. There is complete transparency. I am more of her elder sister like she says because I am always firing her and advising her. But, whenever she feels something, she is always my go-to person. My immediate thing would be that I would turn to her. She is the person that would come to my mind.”







Khan went on to shower praises on her diva sister and said, “My sister has always been so supportive. She is somebody who believes in me 100 percent. She is somebody who does not judge me for anything. She is somebody who loves me unconditionally, somebody who will always tell me ‘be real, be your own person, follow whatever you think is right.’ My career path also and my personal life also, I think in many ways we are chalk and cheese. But she has always supported (me). Even if she does not believe in something I do, she will always allow me and support me to do that. I think that is the biggest advice that she has given.”

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in hugely anticipated period drama Laal Singh Chaddha. The film stars Aamir Khan in the title role and is based on Hollywood classic Forrest Gump (1994). Buzz has it that the actress is set to announce several high-profile projects after her delivery in 2021.











