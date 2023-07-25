Website Logo
  • Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Entertainment

Karan Tejpal’s ‘Stolen’ to be screened at 2023 Venice Film Festival

Described as an “edge-of-the-seat” thriller, the movie will be screened as part of the Orizzonti Extra segment of the festival’s 80th edition.

Stolen Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

First-time filmmaker Karan Tejpal’s feature film Stolen has made it to the official line-up of the Venice Film Festival, the organisers announced on Tuesday.

Described as an “edge-of-the-seat” thriller, the movie will be screened as part of the Orizzonti Extra segment of the festival’s 80th edition.

The Orizzonti Extra segment showcases a selection of up to 10 works aimed at “innovating and demonstrating creative originality in the relationship with the public they are meant for”, according to the organisers.

Stolen is produced by Gaurav Dhingra and features an ensemble cast of Abhishek Banerjee, Shubham, Mia Maelzer, Harish Khanna, and Sahidur Rahaman.

The 2023 edition of the Venice Film Festival will be held from August 30 to September 9.

Italy’s”Comandante, directed by Edoardo De Angelis, will open the festival. The film replaced Zendaya-starrer Challengers, which was pulled from the festival due to the SAG-AFTRA strike in the US.

Filmmaker JA Bayona’s directorial Society of the Snow will serve as the closing film.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

