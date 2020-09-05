Karan Mehra stages comeback with Colors’ Shubharambh

Popular television actor Karan Mehra, who became a household name after playing the lead role of Naitik Singhania in Star Plus’ long-running show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is set to stage his comeback on the small screen. The talented actor has been roped in to play a pivotal role in Colors’ successful show Shubharambh.

Spilling some beans on his character in Shubharambh, Mehra tells an Indian publication, “I was waiting for a good script, and when I was offered this role in Shubharambh, I immediately gave it my nod. I am playing a judge in a competition, and the character is different from my previous ones. While viewers have so far seen me in softer roles, this character is serious, virtuous, and morally upright.”

The actor made a brief appearance on Star Plus’ show Ek Bhram…Sarvagun Sampanna last year. He was seen on a fiction show after a long time. When asked about how much he has been enjoying his time away from television, he tells the publication, “I have been enjoying fatherhood, and Kavish is my greatest joy. However, it is now time to get back to work, and I am thrilled about facing the camera again.”

Karan Mehra is married to model-actress Nisha Rawal. After a courtship of six long years, the couple walked down the aisle in 2012. They welcomed their first child, a son, in the year 2017. The actor took a long break from acting to spend time with his son, Kavish. Shubharambh marks his comeback to fiction.

Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, Shubharambh stars Mahima Makwana and Akshit Sukhija in lead roles. The show has been arresting audiences’ attention ever since its grand launch in December, 2019.

