Karan Kundrra on joining Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

By: Mohnish Singh

Karan Kundrra, who is one of the most sought-after actors on Indian television, recently joined the cast of Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actor essays the character of Ranveer, the ex-lover of Sirat, on the show, and his entry has further boosted its performance on the TRP charts.

Talking to a publication, Kundrra says that he is happy to onboard the show because it is for a limited timeframe. “YRKKH is one of the longest-running TV shows and has been on-air for 12 years now. But for me, it is new because my journey just started. Also, I choose to be associated with a show only for a definite period and then move on to the next one,” the actor shares.

He goes on to add, “Playing a character for too long becomes boring for the actor and the audience both. I feel one should not exceed the life of character and the best part is that my track in the show won’t be dragged.”

Produced by well-known television producer Rajan Shahi under the banner of Director’s Kut Productions, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been entertaining audiences since 2009. The show features Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan as the lead pair.

The other cast members include Swati Chitnis, Niyati Joshi, Sachin Tyagi, Harsha Kandeparkar, Ali Hassan, Shilpa Raizada, Niyati Joshi, Hrishikesh Pandey, Ashita Dhawan, and Priyamvada Kant.

