  Thursday, August 19, 2021
Karan Johar to bring war-hero films on every Independence Day

Indian Bollywood film director Karan Johar (Photo by Sujit Jaiswal / AFP) (Photo credit should read SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Karan Johar’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020) and Shershaah (2021), based on Kargil War heroes Gunjan Saxena and Vikram Malhotra respectively, have turned out to be great successes on streaming platforms. Both films did not only do well in terms of viewership but also gained great critical response.

Buoyed up by the critical and commercial success of two war-hero biopics, which were both released during the Independence Day weekend, Johar has now decided to bankroll yet another biopic on freedom fighter Usha Mehta. Set to go into production soon, this project will release on Independence Day 2022.

Sources close to Karan Johar informs a publication that the filmmaker intends to make his Independence Day films a regular occurrence.

“The idea now is to produce a film about an unsung national hero every year. It started as a one-off thing when Karan Johar produced Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl about the Indian first air force pilot. Now this year in 2021 Shershaah about Paramvir Chakra winner Vikram Batra has also been well received. Karan is now on to his third film on a national hero Usha Mehta, which will be directed by Kannan Iyer who directed the eerie Ek Thi Dayan in 2013. The hunt is on to gather the names and achievements of other soldiers, war heroes and freedom fighters,” divulges a source.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is gearing up to kick-start production on his next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, while Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan play supporting characters. It is due in cinemas next year. Johar last directed Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the glitzy world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

