  • Saturday, July 17, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 413,091
Total Cases 31,064,908
Today's Fatalities 560
Today's Cases 38,079
Entertainment

Karan Johar starts recceing locations for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Karan Johar (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

Celebrated filmmaker Karan Johar, who last helmed Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, recently announced his next directorial offering Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

On Friday, the filmmaker revealed that he has started scouting shooting locations for the upcoming film. Billed as a romcom, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in prominent roles. The duo reunites together after Zoya Akhtar’s smash hit Gully Boy (2019).

Johar took to his Instagram handle and shared the update with fans who are keeping an eye on every minute detail about the upcoming film. The filmmaker shared a selfie of himself and wrote, “Get set go! Location scout. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani”.

Karan Johar announced Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani on Ranveer Singh’s birthday on July 6. Singh, who made his acting debut with Yash Raj Films Band Baaja Baaraat (2010), is joining forces with the successful filmmaker for the first time. Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, made her debut with Johar’s 2012 directorial Student of the Year, which also launched Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Malhotra.

In addition to Singh and Bhatt, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in important roles. Reportedly, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan are a part of Singh’s family in the film, while Shabana Azmi is a member of Bhatt’s family.

The film, expected to go before cameras in a couple of months, has been written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy. It is scheduled for its theatrical bow next year in 2022.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

