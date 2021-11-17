Karan Johar is all set to announce an action franchise

Karan Johar (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Karan Johar is currently busy with his directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and there are many films that he is producing under his banner Dharma Productions.

On Wednesday (17), the filmmaker revealed that he will be announcing an action franchise on Thursday (18). He tweeted, “Dharma Productions is all set to announce their first ever action franchise film! Stay tuned, big announcement coming up tomorrow!!! @apoorvamehta18 @DharmaMovies.”

Dharma Productions is all set to announce their first ever action franchise film! Stay tuned, big announcement coming up tomorrow!!!💥@apoorvamehta18 @DharmaMovies pic.twitter.com/Vil2zuZ8Zn — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 17, 2021

In the video shared by Johar, he has revealed that this action franchise will be with ‘a dashing face’. So, we wonder if he is all set to launch a new actor or a well-known face will be seen in the franchise. Let’s wait and watch.

Currently, Johar is producing many movies like Govinda Naam Mera, Brahmastra, Dostana 2, Liger, Shakun Batra’s next, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, and Dono Mile Iss Tarah. He has also produced Madhuri Dixit’s digital debut Finding Anamika (series) for Netflix under Dharmatic Entertainment.

Talking about Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, the movie stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. The shooting of the film is currently going on in Delhi, India.