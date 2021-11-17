Website Logo
  • Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 464,153
Total Cases 34,466,598
Today's Fatalities 301
Today's Cases 10,197
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 464,153
Total Cases 34,466,598
Today's Fatalities 301
Today's Cases 10,197

Entertainment

Karan Johar is all set to announce an action franchise

Karan Johar (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Karan Johar is currently busy with his directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and there are many films that he is producing under his banner Dharma Productions.

On Wednesday (17), the filmmaker revealed that he will be announcing an action franchise on Thursday (18). He tweeted, “Dharma Productions is all set to announce their first ever action franchise film! Stay tuned, big announcement coming up tomorrow!!! @apoorvamehta18 @DharmaMovies.”

In the video shared by Johar, he has revealed that this action franchise will be with ‘a dashing face’. So, we wonder if he is all set to launch a new actor or a well-known face will be seen in the franchise. Let’s wait and watch.

Currently, Johar is producing many movies like Govinda Naam Mera, Brahmastra, Dostana 2, Liger, Shakun Batra’s next, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, and Dono Mile Iss Tarah. He has also produced Madhuri Dixit’s digital debut Finding Anamika (series) for Netflix under Dharmatic Entertainment.

Talking about Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, the movie stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. The shooting of the film is currently going on in Delhi, India.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Abhimanyu Dassani: I have been in a long-distance relationship (Exclusive)
Entertainment
Rohit Shetty reveals Sidharth Malhotra is not yet finalised for his cop series
HEADLINE STORY
Riz Ahmed disgusted by Akshay Kumar’s film Sooryavanshi
Entertainment
Keerthy Suresh starrer Good Luck Sakhi gets a new release date
Entertainment
Samantha onboards Allu Arjun’s multilingual film Pushpa
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt stationed in Delhi for about 40 days to film Rocky…
Entertainment
Illegal 2: Neha Sharma’s courtroom drama to premiere on Nov 25 on Voot…
Entertainment
Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha to get postponed?
Entertainment
R Madhavan and Khushali Kumar’s film titled Dhokha
Entertainment
Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s Badhaai Do gets a new release date
Entertainment
Liger: When Vijay Deverakonda met Mike Tyson
Entertainment
Jameela Jamil: The internet is so much harsher on women
Eastern Eye

Videos

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…
Karanvir Sharma on his Diwali plans, favourite sweet, shares a…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Lloyd apologises for comments on Asian players after Rafiq testimony
India’s Akasa Air orders 72 Boeing 737 MAX jets
Abhimanyu Dassani: I have been in a long-distance relationship (Exclusive)
Delhi, Lahore smog forces schools, industry closures
Karan Johar is all set to announce an action franchise
Rohit Shetty reveals Sidharth Malhotra is not yet finalised for…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE