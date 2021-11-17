Website Logo
  • Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 464,153
Total Cases 34,466,598
Today's Fatalities 301
Today's Cases 10,197
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 464,153
Total Cases 34,466,598
Today's Fatalities 301
Today's Cases 10,197

Entertainment

Karan Johar excited to judge Hunarbaaz – Desh Ki Shaan on Colors

Karan Johar (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Providing India’s talented people a befitting stage to showcase their talent and fulfil their dreams is the popular Hindi entertainment channel, Colors, which is set to launch a new talent-based show, Hunarbaaz – Desh Ki Shaan.

This talent reality show has roped in some of the biggest names of Indian cinema, including Karan Johar and Mithun Chakraborty, as judges. Johar, who has previously judged several shows on Indian television is excited to grace the judging panel of Hunarbaaz – Desh Ki Shaan.

“There is no moment as divine as the one where you rock the stage with your talent! Hunarbaaz- Desh Ki Shaan has brought a massive opportunity for all the talented people out there to live this moment in front of millions of people. It will be an absolute honour to judge the amazing talent that is about to make its way to the grand stage. More power to Colors for creating this splendid venture for the lovely TV audience of this country,” the filmmaker said in a statement.

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty said, “I have always believed our nation has been blessed with some incredibly talented people! Hunarbaaz – Desh Ki Shaan has arrived as the most perfect platform for such talents to step up and set the stage on fire like never before! Colors is doing a great job in crafting such a beautiful show that will give many talented people an opportunity to showcase their talent.”

Produced by Frames Productions, Hunarbaaz – Desh Ki Shaan has been specifically created to unveil the most versatile talents that will stun the viewers with their exceptional skills. Singers, musicians, dancers, magicians, stuntmen, comedians, and more, all are welcome to dazzle everyone with their exceptional talent.

Hunarbaaz – Desh Ki Shaan is set to hit the airwaves soon.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Shahid Kapoor’s Bull to enter theatres in April 2023
Entertainment
Saqib Pandor’s short film Gupt Gyaan to premiere on Amazon miniTV
Entertainment
Rani Mukerji: If you aren’t greedy for adulation, you can’t be a true actor
Entertainment
Abhay Deol and Karan Deol’s Velle to arrive on December 10
Entertainment
Here’s why Sanjay Leela Bhansali agreed to postpone Gangubai Kathiawadi for RRR
FILM
‘Love and humour are the best means to get through difficult times’
FILM
Hollywood success stories of south Asian stars
TELEVISION
‘I want to be first preference to play roles with substance’
Entertainment
Abhimanyu Dassani: I have been in a long-distance relationship (Exclusive)
Entertainment
Karan Johar is all set to announce an action franchise
Entertainment
Rohit Shetty reveals Sidharth Malhotra is not yet finalised for his cop series
HEADLINE STORY
Riz Ahmed disgusted by Akshay Kumar’s film Sooryavanshi
Eastern Eye

Videos

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…
Karanvir Sharma on his Diwali plans, favourite sweet, shares a…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Shahid Kapoor’s Bull to enter theatres in April 2023
Saqib Pandor’s short film Gupt Gyaan to premiere on Amazon…
Rani Mukerji: If you aren’t greedy for adulation, you can’t…
Abhay Deol and Karan Deol’s Velle to arrive on December…
Here’s why Sanjay Leela Bhansali agreed to postpone Gangubai Kathiawadi…
Karan Johar excited to judge Hunarbaaz – Desh Ki Shaan…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE