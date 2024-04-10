  • Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Karan Johar acquires distribution rights of Jr NTR’s ‘Devara’ in north India

Billed as a high-octane action drama set in the forgotten coastal lands of India, Devara also features Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.

Karan Johar (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Wednesday announced he will distribute RRR star Jr NTR’s upcoming title Devara in north Indian territories through his banner Dharma Productions.

The film, directed by Koratala Siva, will be released in two parts with the first installment set to be released on October 10 this year.

“A mass hurricane of grandeur entertainment is CLOSER THAN EVER BEFORE! Honoured & extremely grateful to be a part of – Man of Masses Jr NTR’s #Devara.

“We are extremely thrilled & proud to announce our partnership for the north theatrical distribution rights for the next big cinematic experience in Indian cinema!” Johar posted on Instagram.

The filmmaker had earlier distributed SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise in the north-Indian belt.

It is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram.

