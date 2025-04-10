Kapil Sharma’s weight loss goes viral, but is Ozempic the real reason?

The versatile performer will headline a show alongside fellow Indian Idol contestants Nitin Kumar and Nachiket Lele at Sattavis Patidar Centre in London next Saturday (19), where she will sing much-loved hits, including Bollywood classics.

Eastern Eye caught up with the popular music star to talk about her journey, inspirations, and upcoming UK show.

How do you reflect on your music journey so far?

For me, music is life! It has changed everything. I started singing as a little girl, and since then, music has given me so much. It has enriched my life as a singer and as a person. It’s been the best journey.

What is your fondest memory of participating in Indian Idol?

When I participated, I already knew I would be getting married after the show. Singing Dilbaro was one of my favourite performances. My father was sitting in front of me, crying, because he knew I would be leaving the parental home soon. We both cried. Nobody else knew, but we did. That indescribable feeling – that moment – will stay with me forever.

Which other songs did you love performing on the show?

Bahon Mein Chale Aao is definitely one of them. I also loved singing Aao Na during my audition – it remains a favourite.

What was the biggest thing you learned while doing Indian Idol?

It gave me confidence to perform on stage and connect with the audience. Singing songs originally done by big-name artists, especially when they were present as guests, gave us all confidence as performers.

How has life changed since the show?

Everything changed. We’ve toured the world and performed for different audiences. I was able to earn money, buy my own home, and even take my parents overseas. Their first trip abroad was with me to London. I’ve also taken them to Abu Dhabi, and we’ll be visiting Japan soon. Being able to give them these experiences, thanks to Indian Idol, is a huge blessing.

How excited are you about performing at the UK show in April?

London will always be special to me. It was the first place I performed after Indian Idol, and also the first time I had ever travelled outside India. That trip holds so many beautiful memories for me. That was when we realised just how much love and support we were getting from audiences here, which gave us a lot of strength and confidence. That’s why I’m really looking forward to returning. I hope everyone – those who saw us before and those who haven’t – will come.

I’m impatiently waiting to meet you all.

What can the audience expect from the show?

I’ll sing songs that I performed on Indian Idol, which people loved. But I’ll also be doing songs from genres audiences haven’t heard me sing before – including new tracks.

What is it like sharing the stage with fellow Indian Idol contestants?

It’s great. Everyone selected for Indian Idol is a good singer. Nitin and Nachiket are both amazing and also good friends. We’re really looking forward to teaming up again.

Which songs do you enjoy performing live?

I love expressive songs that I can deeply connect with – like Bahon Mein Chale Aao, which I sang on Indian Idol. Songs like that let you add extra touches.

Who is your musical hero?

India has an incredible musical legacy – from classical legends to singers like Ashaji (Bhosle) and Lataji (Mangeshkar), and amazing composers. But my biggest hero is my mummy. She never trained in music, but when I was a child, she would sing along to greats like Ashaji and Lataji while cooking. That’s how I was introduced to music.

How did that influence you?

I grew up on a steady diet of beautiful songs because my mum always had them playing at home. She’s my musical hero because she exposed me to all that greatness. I fell in love with music, thanks to her.

What advice would you give to future reality show contestants?

I don’t think I’m in a position to give advice, but I can say this – a reality show gives you fame and exposure, but getting there is a separate journey. We all spent years singing and practising before reaching that stage. So the hard work must come first – and then, when you get there, you continue learning.

What inspires you?

Whenever I’m on stage, I try to connect with the audience. The love they give us afterwards really inspires me – it pushes me to work harder and sing better. I sing songs by Ashaji, Lataji, Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. One day, I want to sing songs written for me – and I hope people will enjoy them in the same way. I’m waiting for that day, and that thought keeps me going.

Why should we all attend your April concert in London?

Every concert is special to me. I always try to create an emotional connection and leave the audience with beautiful memories. I want people to feel like they’ve had a great evening and heard a great voice – and to look forward to the next time Sayli returns. I will make sure that happens at this show. I’ll be waiting to sing my heart out for you. Looking forward to meeting you.

The Return at Sattavis Patidar Centre, J/W, Forty Ave, Wembley Park, London HA9 9PE next Saturday (19). Ticket includes three-course meal. www.eventbrite.co.uk