Kapil Sharma on resuming The Kapil Sharma Show shoot

After a complete shutdown of almost four months, the television industry resumed operations a couple of weeks ago. Kapil Sharma and his entire team have also started producing new episodes of their hugely popular stand-up comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show.

Talking to a popular entertainment portal, the successful comedian opened up about resuming shoot despite having some reservations, the new normal on set, the absence of the live audience, and much more.

When asked about his fans missing the show, Kapil Sharma said, “I have also received so many messages from fans telling us how much they missed the show. I am happy that we have resumed shoot.”

He shared that the producers of the show have made good arrangements for the team so that they can shoot without any fear or tension. “The arrangements on the set are really good. There is a sanitising tunnel in place. The credit goes to the producers. Only my (spot) boy would be allowed to be with me in my vanity, along with one writer and director. We rehearsed on stage only as it is an open space so the chances of maintaining social distancing were better there. Later, we performed in front of Archana Puran Singh ji.”

He said that the team missed having the live audience on the show. “There was no audience, only 4-5 people from the crew were present. That was new. We obviously missed having the live audience but it was still fun.”

Produced by K9 Films, Salman Khan Television and Banijay Asia, The Kapil Sharma Show airs on Sony Entertainment Television. The new episodes of the show are expected to beam on the channel soon.