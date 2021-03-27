Kapil Sharma announces the return of The Kapil Sharma Show

Trending Now

If the sudden closure of The Kapil Sharma Show in February left you feeling a bit disappointed, here is an exciting piece of news for you! It has been confirmed that Kapil Sharma is returning with a brand-new season of his popular stand-up comedy and talk show. Yes, you read that absolutely right!

However, there are going to be several changes in the upcoming season. Kapil Sharma is currently looking for new actors and writers for the new season.

More actors and writers are expected to join the upcoming season as Sharma is making sure that The Kapil Sharma Show returns in a distinct avatar, offering fresh content to the audience.



“I am excited and happy to welcome new talent – actors and writers on The Kapil Sharma Show. Looking forward to meeting like-minded and talented individuals who have the right passion for entertainment,” said the comedian.

Just like the previous season, the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show will also be co-produced by Salman Khan Television and Banijay Asia.

Nadeem Koreishi, CEO of SKTV, said, “While Kapil Sharma and the rest of the ensemble cast are household names in the country, we are trying every day to give the audience something new and exciting. This opportunity here for additional cast and team members has the same objective.”



“Over the years, The Kapil Sharma Show has created its loyal set of fans. Kapil, with his comic timing and screen presence, has become a household name. We look forward to expanding our team, making a fresh start and entertaining the audience once again,” added Deepak Dhar, CEO and Founder, Banijay Asia.

