‘Kantara Chapter 1’ film to go on floors on this date

Rishab Shetty is the writer, actor, and director of the film.

Kantara poster (Image Source: X)

By: Mohnish Singh

After the blockbuster success of Kantara, its makers are set to come up with Kantara Chapter 1. They revealed the date of the Mahurat ceremony and the Rishab Shetty starrer’s first look poster.

Taking to social media, the film’s production house Hombale Films shared an announcement poster and captioned it, “Step into the sacred echoes of the past, where divinity weaves through every frame. Stay enchanted for a glimpse into the unseen! #KantaraChapter1 First Look on Nov 27th at 12:25 PM.”

ಪ್ರತಿ ಕ್ಷಣವೂ ದೈವಿಕ ಸ್ಪರ್ಶವನ್ನು ಅನುಭವಿಸುವ ಜತೆ ಇತಿಹಾಸದ ನಿಗೂಢ ಸತ್ಯವನ್ನು ಅನ್ವೇಷಿಸಿ. ಹಿಂದೆಂದಿಗೂ ನೋಡದ ವಿಸ್ಮಯವನ್ನು ಕಣ್ತುಂಬಿಕೊಳ್ಳಲು ಕಾತುರರಾಗಿ. ಇದು ಬರಿ ಬೆಳಕಲ್ಲ, ದರ್ಶನ 🔥 Step into the sacred echoes of the past, where divinity weaves through every frame. Stay enchanted for a glimpse into… pic.twitter.com/jiuwyqQRaP — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) November 25, 2023

It has now been revealed that Kantara 2 is officially titled Kantara Chapter 1. Kantara Chapter 1 will go on floors with the Muhurat Pooja and first look poster launch on November 27.

Rishab also posted on Instagram and wrote, “This is not just light, Darshan, Revealing the first look on 27th Nov @12:25 pm.”

Rishab Shetty, who was the writer, actor, and director of the film, also received acclaim.

Kantara was released on September 30 and got a good response from the audience for its storyline and visuals.

Set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, Kantara follows the character of Shetty, who is playing a Kambala champion, who has a faceoff with an upright Forest Range officer.