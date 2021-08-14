Kannada film Sankashta Kara Ganapathi to be remade as Baayein Haath Ka Khel in Hindi

Sankashta Kara Ganapathi Poster (Photo credit: Likith Shetty)

By: Mohnish Singh

The successful Kannada-language film Sankashta Kara Ganapathi (2018), which features Likith Shetty and Shruti Goradia in primary roles, has been picked up by producers Sunny Khanna, Vikas Sharma, and Akarsh Khurana for a Hindi remake.

The trio has already obtained the remake rights to the film from the original makers. Apart from co-producing, Khurana will also helm the remake which has been titled Baayein Haath Ka Khel.

Adhaar Khurana, Kashin Shetty, Lisha Bajaj, and Nipun Dharmadhikari have written the Hindi remake. According to reports, Baayein Haath Ka Khel is in the space as such family entertainers as Vicky Donor (2012), Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017), Badhaai Ho (2018), and Bala (2019) to name a few.

Sharing how they decided to remake the Sankashta Kara Ganapathi in Hindi, producer Sunny Khanna said, “I got a call from a friend of mine from South who informed me about this family entertainer film which is being loved by the audience. I saw the film and loved it too. When I showed it to my partner Vikas Sharma, he was of the opinion that Akarsh will be the right director for the film. Then we connected with him and even he loved the film when he saw it. He called us and said he is doing the film and said he doesn’t mind turning a producer because it’s a good family entertainer with the right message and emotions. So Akarsh is associated with us as a producer and a director.”

There is no update on whether or not the makers have locked the lead cast for the remake. We can expect an official announcement soon.