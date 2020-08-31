 
Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter followers drop, asks ‘Why are they doing this any idea?’


Kangana Ranaut’s team was managing her Twitter account, but a few days ago, the actress decided to make her social media debut by coming herself on the micro-blogging site.

Well, recently, a fan of Kangana tweeted that the actress’ followers were dropping and the actress agreed with the fan. Kangana replied to the fan, “I agree I notice pattern every day 40-50 thousand followers drop, I am very new to this place but how does this work? Why are they doing this any idea? @TwitterIndia @jack @TwitterSupport.”

When she had joined Twitter, Kangana had told in the video, “It has been 15 years since I have been working in films. In these years, there have been many occasions when there have been moments of pressure to join social media. Agencies and several brands know that I have let go deals worth crores where there was just one clause that I should be on social media. I have been called a witch (chudail) and people have taken advantage of the fact that I am not on social media. I chose to stay away from social media as I never felt any distance from my audience. I have always felt that if I had to say anything, why should I do so in a rudimentary way; through films I have talked about women empowerment and nationalism. I believed that I would do so in an artistic way. That has been my stance for long.”

“This year, however, I noticed the power of social media. I have seen how the entire world came together to fight for Sushant and have got success, that has truly made me feel positive about things. I am hopeful that if we all get together, we can raise our voice and initiate reforms. That is the reason this month I joined Twitter and I am excited. I want your support. I am looking forward to this amazing journey where there are so many amazing people. Thank you for this opportunity,” she had added.

