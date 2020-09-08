Kangana Ranaut to Anil Deshmukh: Please do my drug tests

When a drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case was revealed, Kangana Ranaut was the first one to say that she is ready to speak about how there’s drug abuse in Bollywood.

Well now, Maharashtra Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh, has connected an old interview of Adhyayan Suman in which the actor had stated that Kangana used to take drugs and even forced him to consume it. Deshmukh while talking to the media said that Mumbai Police will probe into this and investigate it.

Kangana took to Twitter to give a reply to Anil Deshmukh and wrote, “I am more than happy to oblige @MumbaiPolice @AnilDeshmukhNCP please do my drug tests investigate my call records if you find any links to drug peddlers ever I will accept my mistake and leave Mumbai forever, looking forward to meet you.”

Meanwhile, Kangana, who is currently in Manali, will fly down to Mumbai tomorrow. She will be getting Y-plus security on her arrival in Mumbai. She had asked security from the Himachal Pradesh government or the Centre, and it was the Ministry of Home Affairs who decided to give the security.

We wonder if Kangana will be questioned by Mumbai Police or NCB about the drug abuse in Bollywood.