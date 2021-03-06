Kangana Ranaut starts dubbing for her multilingual film Thalaivi

By: Mohnish Singh







Kangana Ranaut, who recently wrapped up her next Thalaivi, has now started dubbing for the much-awaited film. Thalaivi is a biographical drama based on the life of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. Ranaut is portraying the actress-turned-politician in the multilingual film.

The actress took to her Twitter handle to share the news. “Dubbing for Thalaivi. I have not had a single day’s break, not even through my periods, not a single day off since 2021 started. Not complaining, just saying. Yes, a bad day of cramps today, but we march on Thalaivi womanpower (sic),” she wrote.

On playing J Jayalalithaa in her biopic, the three-time National Film Award-winning actress had earlier said in an interview, “I do feel that there are similarities. She was a very reluctant actor. It is the same with me. I never wanted to be an actor, and that is why we became very unusual actors. I think she always felt that she was worth much more than just being a glam doll, and she became a politician. Like how I became a filmmaker because I felt that being an actress was very limiting for me. So, I think there are parallels.”







Ranaut has left no stone unturned to do full justice to the role that she essays in the biopic. She did not only learn Bharatanatyam for the film but also put on a lot of weight to look the part. Recently, the team dropped a teaser of the film featuring her, which received positive response from the audience.

Directed by A. L. Vijay from a script written by K. V. Vijayendra Prasad, Thalaivi also stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Poorna, Madhoo, and Samuthirakani in important roles. Simultaneously shot in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages under the same title, the film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on April 23, 2021.











