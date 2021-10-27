Kangana Ranaut pays tribute to Veer Savarkar in his cell in Port Blair

Kangana Ranaut (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, on her way to the location of her next film Tejas, visited the cellular jail where Hindu Mahasabha leader Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was imprisoned in Port Blair, Andaman Nicobar Islands.

The four-time National Film Award-winning actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from the cellular jail with a long note in the caption.

“Today, on arriving in the Andaman Islands, I visited Veer Savarkar’s cell at Kala Pani, Cellular Jail, Port Blair…I was shaken to the core. When inhumanity was at its peak, even humanity rose to its peak in the form of Savarkar Ji and looked it in the eye, faced every cruelty with resistance and determination,” Ranaut wrote.

She continued, “How scared they must have been of him that not only they kept him in Kala Paani in those days it must be impossible to escape from this tiny island in the middle of the sea, yet they put chains on him built a thick-walled jail and locked him up in a tiny hole. Imagine the fear as if he can fly in thin air across the never-ending sea. What cowards!”

Paying her tribute to the leader, Ranaut wrote, “This cell is the truth of Azaadi not what they teach us in our textbooks… I meditated in the cell, paid my gratitude and deepest respect to Veer Savarkar Ji… Swatantra sangram ke is sachche nayak ko mera koti-koti naman! Jai Hind!”

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut has a slew of interesting projects on her platter. Some of her forthcoming films include Dhaakad, Emergency, Sita: The Incarnation, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda, and Tejas. She also produces Tiku Weds Sheru which marks her first digital production. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role.

