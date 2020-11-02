Kajal Aggarwal on deciding to get married amid pandemic

By: Mohnish Singh







Kajal Aggarwal, who is predominantly known for her work in Tamil and Telugu films and has done a few notable movies in Bollywood as well, recently walked down the aisle with her longtime boyfriend Gautam Kitchlu. The lavish wedding ceremony, which took place in Mumbai, saw the presence of family members and close friends.

Talking about her decision to get married amid the ongoing pandemic, Aggarwal told a leading publication, "Gautam and I dated for about three years, and then we were friends for seven. We have progressed in every stage of being friends and been very important in each other's lives. We were used to meeting all the time. Whether it was a social party or an important professional endeavour, the other one would always show up. So, amidst the lockdown, when we did not see each other for a few weeks—at best, we would catch a glimpse behind a mask at a grocery store—we realised that we wanted to be together."

She went on to add that Gautam is not the kind of romantic shown in films. "Gautam is understated when it comes to romance. He is not the filmy sort, and I am grateful for it because I have enough of that in my films. So, it was not a proposal with all of the jazz, but it was an extremely heartfelt, emotional conversation between us. He was so authentic about his feelings and the way he expressed how he wanted to have a future with me; I could not be surer about spending my life with him!" The couple got engaged in June and married each other on October 30.







On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will next be seen in the upcoming gangster-drama Mumbai Saga. Directed by Sanjay Gupta, the film stars John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi as male leads.






