Salman Khan says he is battling brain aneurysm and trigeminal neuralgia on The Kapil Sharma Show

Salman Khan discloses brain aneurysm and ongoing health struggles
Salman Khan recently left audiences stunned during the premiere of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 when he openly discussed his health conditions. The actor revealed he is currently living with a brain aneurysm, trigeminal neuralgia, and arteriovenous (AV) malformation, three serious neurological issues that can significantly affect daily life.
Despite the gravity of these diagnoses, Salman shared that he continues to work, even filming intense action scenes. The 58-year-old star said, “We’re still breaking bones every day. Ribs gone, neuralgia, aneurysm in the brain, AV malformation, yet we’re showing up and working.”
Understanding brain aneurysm and other conditions Salman Khan is facing
A brain aneurysm forms when a weak spot in a blood vessel balloons out. Often symptomless until rupture, it can cause life-threatening brain bleeds. According to neurologists, symptoms, if they appear, might include sudden, severe headaches, blurred vision, or even seizures.
Trigeminal neuralgia, meanwhile, is a chronic nerve disorder that causes sharp, electric shock-like pain across the face, sometimes triggered by everyday activities like talking or brushing teeth. AV malformation involves an abnormal web of arteries and veins, disrupting blood flow and increasing the risk of stroke or brain damage.
Fans express concern after Salman opens up about brain aneurysm and facial nerve disorderGetty Images
Doctors caution that while these conditions can be managed with timely treatment, they’re often made worse by stress, erratic sleep, and overexertion, lifestyle factors many celebrities deal with regularly.
Why Salman Khan’s health revelation matters
Salman’s admission draws attention to hidden health issues even among the fittest individuals. Experts emphasise that early diagnosis and lifestyle awareness are crucial. High blood pressure, poor sleep, and chronic stress can all raise the risk of vascular and nerve-related disorders.
Salman Khan candidly discussed his ongoing medical issues on national televisionGetty Images
While fans hope for Salman’s speedy recovery, his situation serves as a reminder: prioritising health isn’t optional, even for superstars.