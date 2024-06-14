  • Friday, June 14, 2024
Taylor Swift confirms wrap up of Eras Tour in December

After three nights in Liverpool, Swift will fly to Cardiff, Wales, for her next Eras Tour stop.

Taylor Swift (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has made an announcement about the conclusion of her ongoing sixth concert tour.

During her 100th show at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England, the pop superstar shared with the audience that she is going to wrap up the Eras Tour at the end of the year, reported People.

“A lot of you are like, ‘How are you going to celebrate the 100th show?’ ” said Swift to the crowd.

“The celebration of the 100th show for me means this is the very first time I’ve acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is going to end in December,” she added.

“That feels so far away from now, but then again, it feels like we just played our first show on this tour because you have made this so fun for us,” she continued.

Swift initially announced the Eras Tour in November 2022, with 27 concerts scheduled across the United States. Swift announced an additional 17 shows later.

The singer has announced several additional shows as part of the ‘Eras Tour’. She held shows in Latin America, Asia, Australia, and Europe, as well as an additional North American leg. The last scheduled show, the 152nd of the tour will be held in in Vancouver on December 8.

“Just know that I appreciate every single ounce of effort that you’ve put into being with us when this tour reaches triple digits of shows — so thank you,” Swift told the fans in Liverpool.

Swift was busy in between her Edinburgh and Liverpool concerts, having a star-studded stroll around London with celebrity friends Este and Danielle Haim, Cara Delevingne, Lena Dunham, Kate Moss, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

After three nights in Liverpool, Swift will fly to Cardiff, Wales, for her next Eras Tour stop, reported People.

