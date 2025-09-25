Skip to content
Salman Khan recalls living with trigeminal neuralgia, the ‘suicide disease’

Salman Khan has once again spoken about his battle with trigeminal neuralgia

Salman Khan

The actor lived with the condition for over seven years before undergoing surgery in 2011

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranSep 25, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Highlights

  • Salman Khan recalls years of excruciating facial pain before undergoing surgery in 2011
  • Condition, often called the “suicide disease,” can be triggered by simple activities like eating or brushing teeth
  • Neurologist explains causes, symptoms and available treatments

Salman Khan’s struggle with facial nerve pain

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has once again spoken about his battle with trigeminal neuralgia, a neurological condition that causes sudden, stabbing facial pain. Appearing on a talk show with former co-stars Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, Khan described how the condition first surfaced in 2007 while filming Partner.

Khan said even light touches, such as co-actor Lara Dutta brushing a strand of hair from his face, could set off waves of pain. “It used to happen every four or five minutes. It would take me more than an hour to eat a meal. I couldn’t chew properly, I had to force myself through the pain just to finish,” he recalled.

The actor lived with the condition for over seven years before undergoing surgery in 2011 to relieve pressure on the affected nerve.

What is trigeminal neuralgia?

Trigeminal neuralgia occurs when the trigeminal nerve — responsible for carrying sensations from the face to the brain — malfunctions or is compressed. The nerve has three branches covering the forehead, upper jaw and lower jaw.

When the nerve is triggered, patients experience sharp, electric shock-like pain that may last seconds but recur repeatedly. Everyday actions such as speaking, eating or even washing the face can trigger an episode.

Because the pain often resembles toothache, many patients first visit dentists before receiving a neurological diagnosis. The condition is more common in women and those over the age of 50.

Causes of the disorder

According to Dr Praveen Gupta, Chairman of the Marengo Asia International Institute of Neuro & Spine, common causes include:

  • A blood vessel pressing against the trigeminal nerve
  • Cysts or tumours affecting the nerve pathway
  • Multiple sclerosis, which damages the protective myelin sheath around nerves
  • Facial trauma, stroke or complications following dental procedures

Treatment and management options

Treatment begins with medication, particularly sodium channel blockers, which reduce nerve activity and limit pain signals sent to the brain.

If drugs prove ineffective, doctors may recommend procedures such as:

  • Radiofrequency ablation: using heat to damage part of the nerve and block pain signals
  • Balloon compression: applying pressure to the nerve to reduce pain
  • Glycerol injections: causing minor nerve damage to stop pain impulses
  • Microvascular decompression: a surgical method of moving blood vessels away from the nerve to relieve pressure

While the condition is severe and often described as one of the most painful disorders known, doctors emphasise that with proper treatment, patients can find long-term relief.

psychological distress

Lifestyle factors linked with psychological distress

iStock

Heart attack survivors with psychological distress face greater risk of relapse

Highlights:

  • Persistent psychological distress up to 12 months post-heart attack can raise risk of recurrence by nearly 1.3 times.
  • Between one-third and half of survivors experience depression, anxiety or PTSD.
  • Interventions such as cognitive behavioural therapy, medication and stress-reduction can improve recovery and quality of life.

Psychological distress and heart health

Persistent psychological distress following a heart attack could increase the risk of another cardiac event by nearly 1.3 times, researchers have found.

A review by the American Heart Association (AHA) reported that 33–50 per cent of heart attack survivors suffer symptoms such as depression, anxiety or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). These mental health issues, the researchers said, can significantly affect both physical recovery and long-term health outcomes.

Keep ReadingShow less
menstruation

The findings come from a UK survey of more than 12,000 women

iStock

Heavier bleeding and iron loss linked to long Covid in women, study finds

Highlights:

  • Survey of more than 12,000 UK women finds heavier, longer periods linked to long Covid
  • Symptom severity rises and falls across the menstrual cycle, worsening during periods
  • Tests reveal inflammation in womb lining and hormonal changes, but no damage to ovaries
  • Iron deficiency risk may exacerbate fatigue, dizziness and other common long Covid symptoms

Study highlights link between long Covid and menstrual changes

Women with long Covid are more likely to experience longer and heavier periods, putting them at increased risk of iron deficiency, researchers have found. The findings come from a UK survey of more than 12,000 women, which also showed that the severity of long Covid symptoms fluctuated across the menstrual cycle and often worsened during menstruation.

Findings from UK survey

Between March and May 2021, 12,187 women completed an online survey. Of these, more than 1,000 had long Covid, over 1,700 had recovered from the virus, and 9,400 had never tested positive. The study revealed that women with long Covid reported heavier and longer periods, as well as more frequent bleeding between cycles, compared with other groups.

Keep ReadingShow less
sugary drinks and ice cream

Researchers from the UK and US analysed data from American households between 2004 and 2019

iStock

Global warming may drive higher consumption of sugary drinks and ice cream, study warns

Highlights:

  • Hotter days linked to greater intake of sugary drinks and frozen desserts
  • Lower-income households most affected, research finds
  • Climate change could worsen health risks linked to sugar consumption
  • Study based on 15 years of US household food purchasing data

Sugary consumption rising with heat

People are more likely to consume sugary drinks and ice cream on warmer days, particularly in lower-income households, according to new research. The study warns that climate change could intensify this trend, adding to health risks as global temperatures continue to rise.

Sugar consumption is a major contributor to obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease, and has surged worldwide in recent decades. The findings, published in Nature Climate Change, suggest that rising heat could be nudging more people towards high-sugar products such as soda, juice and ice cream.

Keep ReadingShow less
Spotting the signs of dementia

Priya Mulji with her father

Spotting the signs of dementia

How noticing the changes in my father taught me the importance of early action, patience, and love

I don’t understand people who don’t talk or see their parents often. Unless they have done something to ruin your lives or you had a traumatic childhood, there is no reason you shouldn’t be checking in with them at least every few days if you don’t live with them.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mounjaro price rise

Eli Lilly has agreed a discounted supply deal for its weight-loss drug Mounjaro

iStock

Mounjaro’s highest dose to rise from £122 to £247.50, not £330

Highlights:

  • Eli Lilly had announced a steep price rise of up to 170% for Mounjaro.
  • A new discount deal with UK suppliers will limit the increase for patients.
  • Pharmacies will still apply a mark-up, but consumer costs are expected to rise less than initially feared.
  • NHS pricing remains unaffected due to separate arrangements.

Eli Lilly has agreed a discounted supply deal for its weight-loss drug Mounjaro, easing fears of a sharp rise in costs for UK patients. The new arrangement means that, from September, pharmacies and private services will face smaller wholesale increases than first expected, limiting the impact on consumers.

Why the price rise was announced

Earlier this month, Eli Lilly said it would raise Mounjaro’s list price by as much as 170%, which could have pushed the highest monthly dose from £122 to £330. The company argued that UK pricing needed to align more closely with higher costs in Europe and the United States.

Keep ReadingShow less
