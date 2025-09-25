Salman Khan recalls living with trigeminal neuralgia, the ‘suicide disease’

Highlights

Salman Khan recalls years of excruciating facial pain before undergoing surgery in 2011

Condition, often called the “suicide disease,” can be triggered by simple activities like eating or brushing teeth

Neurologist explains causes, symptoms and available treatments

Salman Khan’s struggle with facial nerve pain

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has once again spoken about his battle with trigeminal neuralgia, a neurological condition that causes sudden, stabbing facial pain. Appearing on a talk show with former co-stars Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, Khan described how the condition first surfaced in 2007 while filming Partner.

Khan said even light touches, such as co-actor Lara Dutta brushing a strand of hair from his face, could set off waves of pain. “It used to happen every four or five minutes. It would take me more than an hour to eat a meal. I couldn’t chew properly, I had to force myself through the pain just to finish,” he recalled.

The actor lived with the condition for over seven years before undergoing surgery in 2011 to relieve pressure on the affected nerve.

What is trigeminal neuralgia?

Trigeminal neuralgia occurs when the trigeminal nerve — responsible for carrying sensations from the face to the brain — malfunctions or is compressed. The nerve has three branches covering the forehead, upper jaw and lower jaw.

When the nerve is triggered, patients experience sharp, electric shock-like pain that may last seconds but recur repeatedly. Everyday actions such as speaking, eating or even washing the face can trigger an episode.

Because the pain often resembles toothache, many patients first visit dentists before receiving a neurological diagnosis. The condition is more common in women and those over the age of 50.

Causes of the disorder

According to Dr Praveen Gupta, Chairman of the Marengo Asia International Institute of Neuro & Spine, common causes include:

A blood vessel pressing against the trigeminal nerve

Cysts or tumours affecting the nerve pathway

Multiple sclerosis, which damages the protective myelin sheath around nerves

Facial trauma, stroke or complications following dental procedures

Treatment and management options

Treatment begins with medication, particularly sodium channel blockers, which reduce nerve activity and limit pain signals sent to the brain.

If drugs prove ineffective, doctors may recommend procedures such as:

Radiofrequency ablation: using heat to damage part of the nerve and block pain signals

using heat to damage part of the nerve and block pain signals Balloon compression: applying pressure to the nerve to reduce pain

applying pressure to the nerve to reduce pain Glycerol injections: causing minor nerve damage to stop pain impulses

causing minor nerve damage to stop pain impulses Microvascular decompression: a surgical method of moving blood vessels away from the nerve to relieve pressure

While the condition is severe and often described as one of the most painful disorders known, doctors emphasise that with proper treatment, patients can find long-term relief.