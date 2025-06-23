Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Islamic Relief UK and Newham Community Project deliver Qurbani food packs to vulnerable families

Newham has been hit hard by the cost-of-living crisis

Qurbani Support: Islamic Relief UK Aids Families in Newham

This year’s Qurbani campaign by Islamic Relief UK spans across the country

Islamic Relief UK
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 23, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran

See Full Bio

Islamic Relief UK partnered with Newham Community Project this Qurbani to distribute food parcels to vulnerable individuals and families affected by the rising cost-of-living crisis in the London Borough of Newham and surrounding areas.

On 20 June 2025, the organisations delivered 300 food packs to support local households, including refugees, migrants, vulnerable women, and people with no access to public funds. The initiative took place during Dhul Hijjah, one of the holiest months in the Islamic calendar, when Muslims around the world donate Qurbani — the religious tradition of sacrificing meat and sharing it with those in need.

Qurbani Support: Islamic Relief UK Aids Families in NewhamCommunity efforts like those in Newham are vitalIslamic Relief UK

This year’s Qurbani campaign by Islamic Relief UK spans across the country in partnership with 39 organisations in cities such as London, Birmingham, Liverpool, Leeds, and Glasgow, working with local food banks, charities, and community centres.

Newham has been hit hard by the cost-of-living crisis, with research from the University of East London showing that nearly half of those supported by Islamic Relief’s local partners are not even in the lowest income bracket, highlighting how widespread the issue has become.

Qurbani Support: Islamic Relief UK Aids Families in Newham The initiative took place during Dhul HijjahIslamic Relief UK

Tufail Hussain, Director of Islamic Relief UK, said: “Qurbani is a time to reflect on those struggling to meet their basic needs. More and more parents are skipping meals so their children can eat. Community efforts like those in Newham are vital, but we need long-term action from government to reverse cuts and raise support levels.”

Newham Community Project added: “Many families we support are excluded from public help and face housing, income and legal barriers. Distributions like this meet urgent needs but also spotlight the need for real policy change.”

food bankscommunity servicereliefislamic relief

Related News

beyonce
Entertainment

Beyoncé wears custom Manish Malhotra outfit with 10,000 Swarovski crystals during Cowboy Carter Paris concert

Government launches urgent national maternity care probe
News

Government launches urgent national maternity care probe

Hardeep Singh Puri
Featured

On Kanishka bombing anniversary, India's Puri calls for end to terror financing

More For You

UK heatwave abates as rain and cooler air sweep in

The upcoming week is forecast to remain unsettled

iStock

UK heatwave abates as rain and cooler air sweep in

Key points

  • UK's hottest day of the year recorded on Saturday at 33.2°C in Charlwood
  • Amber heat-health alert remains in effect until Monday morning
  • Sunday brought fresher conditions with showers and lower humidity
  • Week ahead will be unsettled, with rain and brief warm spells
  • Train passengers were evacuated during Saturday’s extreme heat

Heat gives way to fresher, unsettled conditions

Following a spell of extreme heat, wind and rain have moved in across the UK, bringing relief and lower temperatures. Saturday saw the hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures reaching 33.2°C (91.8°F) in Charlwood, near Gatwick.

By Sunday, the weather turned fresher with scattered showers and sunshine for most areas. Humidity levels dropped, and temperatures were significantly lower than the day before.

Keep ReadingShow less
Yoga Day celebrated at UK Parliament

Yoga Day celebrated at UK Parliament

Mahesh Liloriya

The International Siddhashram Shakti Centre UK marked International Yoga Day with a spiritual and interfaith gathering at House of Commons. The event reflected the global theme, “Yoga for One Earth, One Health,” and was led by HH Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji, global Sanatan Dharma and interfaith leader.

The programme began with a minute’s silence for the victims of the Air India tragedy, followed by prayers from Guruji, Pujya Rishi Ji Maharaj, Shri Niranjan Swami, and Pandit Shiv Puri Ji, with a Navkar Mahamantra chant by Samani Malay Pragya Ji and Neeti Pragya Ji.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ronak Paw elected president of Lohana community organisation

Ronak Paw elected president of Lohana community organisation

Mahesh Liloriya

The Lohana Community North London (LCNL), one of the largest and most vibrant Gujarati organisations outside India, has ushered in a new leadership team for the 2025–2027 term. In a heartfelt message to the community, newly elected President Ronak Paw expressed pride and gratitude at being entrusted with this role after two decades of service through YLANL and various LCNL positions.

The newly announced LCNL Executive Committee for 2025–2027 is as follows:

Keep ReadingShow less
UK-Pakistan talks may allow deportation of Rochdale child abusers
Adil Khan (left) and Qari Abdul Rauf. (Photo credit: Greater Manchester Police)

UK-Pakistan talks may allow deportation of Rochdale child abusers

PAKISTAN may reconsider accepting two convicted leaders of the Rochdale child sexual abuse gang if direct flights between the UK and Pakistan are restored, a senior Pakistani official has said.

Qari Abdul Rauf and Adil Khan, both found guilty of serious child sexual exploitation offences in the UK, were stripped of their British citizenship nearly a decade ago.

Keep ReadingShow less
King Charles praises yoga as thousands join global celebrations

Yoga Day celebrations in the UK (Photo: X/@HCI_London)

King Charles praises yoga as thousands join global celebrations

HUNDREDS of people gathered in central London on Friday (20) evening to mark the 10th International Day of Yoga, with King Charles III sending a special message of support for the ancient practice that continues to grow in popularity across Britain.

The celebration took place at an iconic square on the Strand, organised by the Indian High Commission in partnership with King's College London. High commissioner Vikram Doraiswami opened the proceedings by reading out the King's personal message from Buckingham Palace.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc