Meenakshi Jayan wins best actress at Shanghai International Film Festival for Malayalam film 'Victoria'

Her performance as a small-town beautician in Victoria marks a breakthrough for Indian indie cinema on the global stage.

Meenakshi jayan

Meenakshi Jayan receives the Best Actress award at the Shanghai International Film Festival 2025

Instagram/meenakshi.jayann/shanghaiinternationalff
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJun 23, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Quick highlights

• Meenakshi Jayan bags best actress at Shanghai International Film Festival’s Asian New Talent Awards
• Wins for her role in Victoria, the only Indian film in competition this year
Victoria is directed by Sivaranjini J and backed by Kerala’s Women Empowerment Grant
• Jayan prepared for her role by working at a beauty parlour and learning the Angamaly accent

Indian actress Meenakshi Jayan has won the best actress award at the 2025 Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF), recognised in the Asian New Talent section for her role in the Malayalam film Victoria. Directed by debutant Sivaranjini J, the film was the only Indian entry in competition this year.


Malayalam film Victoria gains global spotlight

Jayan plays a young beautician from Angamaly, Kerala, navigating a day of personal turmoil as she plans to elope with her Hindu boyfriend, despite her Catholic family’s objections. Her quiet rebellion is interrupted by a neighbour’s rooster, meant for a church festival, setting off an emotional spiral filled with conflict, faith, and self-discovery.

To fully immerse herself in the role, Jayan spent two months working in a local beauty parlour and trained with a dialect coach to master the Angamaly accent. Her grounded, realistic performance had already earned her the best performer title at the Independent and Experimental Film Festival Kerala (IEFFK) earlier this year.


The film, funded by the Kerala State Film Development Corporation under its Women Empowerment Grant, premiered at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), where it picked up the FIPRESCI Award for best Malayalam film by a debut director.


India makes its mark on the international festival circuit

Jayan’s win is a significant moment for Indian independent cinema, especially regional films. Victoria stood out not just for its storytelling but also for its production support aimed at empowering women filmmakers.

At the same festival, As the Water Flows from China won best film in the Asian New Talent section, and Where the Night Stands Still, an Italy-Philippines collaboration, earned Liryc Dela Cruz the best director title. Shi Pengyuan won best actor for Water Can Go Anywhere.


In the main competition, Kyrgyz film Black Red Yellow won best feature. Japan’s On Summer Sand and China’s Wild Nights, Tamed Beasts shared the jury grand prix. Wan Qian won best actress in that category, while Portugal-Brazil co-production The Scent of Things Remembered earned José Martins best actor.

asian new talentmeenakshi jayanmalayalam filmmollywoodbest actressshanghai international film festival

