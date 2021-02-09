Juhi Chawla to front the cast of Amazon Prime Video’s next multi-starrer show - EasternEye
Juhi Chawla to front the cast of Amazon Prime Video’s next multi-starrer show


Juhi Chawla (Photo credit-/AFP via Getty Images)
By: Mohnish Singh



After the huge success of Breathe (2018) and Breathe: Into the Shadows (2020) on Amazon Prime Video, producer Vikram Malhotra of Abundantia Entertainment is joining forces with the streamer again for yet another high-profile show.

According to reports, filmmaker Tanuja Chandra has been roped in to direct the yet-to-be-titled series which is set to be mounted on a huge scale. Chandra, who is known for such notable films as Dushman (1998) and Sangharsh (1999), last helmed Qarib Qarib Singlle (2017) starring Irrfan Khan and Parvathy Thiruvothu. National Award-winning writer Juhi Chaturvedi has written the upcoming series.

As far as the cast is concerned, we hear that it is going to be a multi-starrer show and hence, several prominent names from the industry will be part of the ensemble cast. So far, actresses like Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan, Ayesha Jhulka, Kritika Kamra, Karishma Tanna, and Shahana Goswami have come onboard to essay lead characters.



Sharing more details on the untitled show, a source close to the development informs a publication, “It is a thriller-drama which Chandra and Chaturvedi have been working on for a while, and it has panned out beautifully. All the actresses have a pivotal role in the show and they start shooting for it from March in Delhi. Tanuja is presently busy with the pre-production work.”

The publication goes on to add that the lead cast recently gathered at a five-star hotel in Juhu for a reading session. In a time when multi-starrer shows are ruling the roost on streaming media platforms, it will definitely be a treat to watch talents like Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan, Ayesha Jhulka, Kritika Kamra, Karishma Tanna, and Shahana Goswami in one frame in yet another star-studded show.

