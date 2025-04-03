Skip to content
John Wick gets animated makeover: Lionsgate & Chad Stahelski expand the assassin universe with new series

The upcoming animated show will explore untold stories from The Continental, pushing the boundaries of action and world-building.

John Wick

A classic still from John Wick

Instagram/WorldofJohnWick
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiApr 03, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

The John Wick franchise is expanding into animation, offering fans a fresh take on the high-octane world of assassins. Lionsgate has confirmed that an animated series titled John Wick: The Continental is in development, exploring untold stories from the universe of the hit action films.

Chad Stahelski, who directed all four John Wick movies, revealed the project during a recent interview. He emphasised that animation allows for storytelling beyond the limits of live-action, making it possible to explore characters and events in ways not seen before. This new approach aims to deepen the mythology of the franchise while maintaining the action-packed style that fans love.




The series will focus on The Continental, the exclusive hotel that serves as a neutral ground for assassins. Unlike the recent live-action miniseries that followed Winston Scott’s rise in the criminal underworld, the animated adaptation is expected to introduce fresh narratives and possibly bring back familiar characters in new scenarios.

Stahelski hinted that animation allows for creative freedom, meaning the series might feature more stylised action sequences and world-building beyond what the films could achieve. While details about the voice cast and animation style remain under wraps, the project is already generating significant excitement.


The success of John Wick at the box office has proven there is strong demand for more content set in its universe. Beyond this animated series, the franchise has already expanded with The Continental miniseries and the upcoming spin-off movie Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas.

The animated series is still in early development, with no official release date announced yet. However, given the franchise’s popularity, expectations are high. Fans eager to see a different take on the John Wick universe will likely appreciate the chance to dive deeper into its intricate world of assassins, rules, and relentless action.


As the franchise continues to grow, this new project is another step in exploring different storytelling formats, ensuring that John Wick’s legacy lives on beyond the big screen.

animation serieschad stahelskijohn wick franchiselionsgatespinoff movieearly developmentthe continentalballerinajohn wick

