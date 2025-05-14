John Wick spin-off ‘Ballerina’ trailer has fans locked as Ana de Armas takes on the John Wick legacy

The long-awaited spin-off from the John Wick franchise, Ballerina, is finally gearing up for its theatrical release on 6 June. Fans of the series have been waiting nearly eight years for this moment, as production has faced numerous delays and challenges since its announcement back in 2017.

The idea of Ballerina took shape in 2017 when Lionsgate revealed plans for a female-led addition to the John Wick universe. By 2019, production was in motion, but the road ahead was rocky. Initially set to premiere in June 2024, the film's release was postponed to 2025. Along the way, John Wick co-director Chad Stahelski stepped in to oversee additional action scenes, working alongside director Len Wiseman to refine the film’s intense sequences.

- YouTube youtu.be





The final trailer, recently released, offers a glimpse into the film’s fiery and action-packed narrative. Set between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4, the story centres on Eve Macarro, played by Ana de Armas, a young assassin trained at the Ruska Roma ballet school. The trailer shows Eve’s fierce combat skills as she faces off against enemies with weapons ranging from katanas to flamethrowers.

Adding to the intrigue, the trailer features familiar faces from the John Wick world, including Keanu Reeves as John Wick, Ian McShane as Winston Scott, and the late Lance Reddick in his final role as Charon. Norman Reedus also makes an appearance, warning Eve of the impending danger surrounding the Continental Hotel.





Ballerina’s storyline revolves around Eve’s quest for vengeance, seeking justice for her family's death. The spin-off aims to maintain the adrenaline-pumping action that the franchise is known for while introducing a fresh, emotionally charged narrative.

Directed by Len Wiseman, with a screenplay by Shay Hatten, Ballerina is a significant chapter for the franchise as it moves away from focusing solely on Wick himself. The next planned instalment after Ballerina will explore the character of Caine, played by Donnie Yen, shifting the spotlight within the expanded universe.





With the final trailer now out, anticipation is building as audiences prepare to see Ana de Armas bring a new energy to the John Wick universe. Ballerina promises a compelling mix of familiar themes and fresh perspectives, bringing back the franchise’s relentless spirit of survival and revenge.