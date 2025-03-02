Skip to content
Joginder Sanger, British Indian hotelier and philanthropist, passes away at 82

Sanger had set up a range of popular London hotels, including the Washington Mayfair Hotel, Courthouse Hotels in Soho and Shoreditch, and the luxury boutique hotel Bentley in Kensington.

The Bhavan
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeMar 02, 2025
Joginder Sanger, a leading British Indian hotelier, has passed away in London, family sources said. He was 82. Sanger is said to have died surrounded by family on Friday night after being hospitalised following a stroke.

The Jalandhar-born entrepreneur began his journey in the UK with a travel agency and an exclusive Air India contract before going on to establish a range of popular London hotels, including the Washington Mayfair Hotel, Courthouse Hotels in Soho and Shoreditch, and the luxury boutique hotel Bentley in Kensington.

These hotels have been frequented by prominent Indian celebrities and politicians over the years, including former prime ministers, ministers, and Bollywood stars.

Sanger played a pivotal role in The Bhavan’s growth and financial stability. He served as chair of the organisation in London for several years before retiring from the post in 2022. He joined The Bhavan London in the late 1970s and became a part of its executive committee after a decade.

Serving as vice-chairman from 1993 before assuming the top role in 2011, he left an indelible mark through his leadership. Under his guidance, The Bhavan overcame financial constraints, notably through his initiative of Diwali Banquets, which raised significant funds annually.

He was widely praised for his dedication, with leaders acknowledging his lasting contributions. His vision helped strengthen The Bhavan’s mission of promoting Indian arts and culture in the UK.

He often described it as the “greatest honour of his life” to have been part of The Bhavan, a “place where everyone who has love and regard for Indian culture is always openly welcomed.”

“He was a dear friend of mine since the 1950s; I will miss him terribly,” said NRI industrialist Lord Swraj Paul, 94.

“Like me, Joginder was also born in Jalandhar, and we shared so many experiences together. He will be missed by the Indian community in Britain, to which he made immense contributions,” he said.

Sanger was felicitated over the years for his contributions to business and philanthropy in the UK. He is survived by his wife, Sunita, son, Girish, and daughter, Reema.

(With inputs from PTI)

