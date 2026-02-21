Jessie Buckley reflects on motherhood after IFTA Lead Actress win for 'Hamnet'

Highlights

Lead Actress (Film) honour at the IFTA Awards for her role as Agnes Hathaway

Actor calls the recognition “very emotional” as she returned to Dublin

Film also wins multiple categories, with Paul Mescal taking Supporting Actor

A tribute to motherhood on and off screen

Jessie Buckley said her IFTA win for Hamnet “means the world” as she reflected on portraying Agnes Hathaway, describing the role as a tribute to the strength and tenderness of mothers. Speaking after collecting Lead Actress (Film), she said she felt proud to be recognised for telling a story rooted in love, loss and resilience.

Buckley also spoke warmly about returning to Dublin for the ceremony, describing it as an emotional homecoming and acknowledging the creative community she grew up around.

A night of recognition for Hamnet

Buckley thanked co-star Paul Mescal, who won Supporting Actor (Film) for the same project but was not present to collect his award. Hamnet also secured prizes for International Film and Script, underlining its strong showing across categories.

Wider winners across film and television

Elsewhere, Trespasses featured prominently in the drama categories, with Lola Petticrew winning Lead Actress (Drama). The Cork-set film Christy took Best Film, while director Brendan Canty was honoured alongside wins for casting and editing.

Éanna Hardwicke won Lead Actor (Film) for portraying Roy Keane in Saipan, with Steve Coogan accepting on his behalf. Chris Walley picked up Supporting Actor (Drama) for The Young Offenders, while veteran performer Ciarán Hinds received the Irish Academy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Ceremony broadcast details

The awards ceremony will air on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player on 21 February at 10.50pm, bringing the highlights of the Dublin event to television audiences.