Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Jessie Buckley reflects on motherhood after IFTA Lead Actress win for 'Hamnet'

Jessie Buckley said her IFTA win for Hamnet “means the world”

Hamnet performance

She said she felt proud to be recognised for telling a story rooted in love, loss and resilience

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranFeb 21, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Lead Actress (Film) honour at the IFTA Awards for her role as Agnes Hathaway
  • Actor calls the recognition “very emotional” as she returned to Dublin
  • Film also wins multiple categories, with Paul Mescal taking Supporting Actor

A tribute to motherhood on and off screen

Jessie Buckley said her IFTA win for Hamnet “means the world” as she reflected on portraying Agnes Hathaway, describing the role as a tribute to the strength and tenderness of mothers. Speaking after collecting Lead Actress (Film), she said she felt proud to be recognised for telling a story rooted in love, loss and resilience.

Buckley also spoke warmly about returning to Dublin for the ceremony, describing it as an emotional homecoming and acknowledging the creative community she grew up around.

Hamnet performance Buckley also spoke warmly about returning to Dublin for the ceremonyGetty Images

A night of recognition for Hamnet

Buckley thanked co-star Paul Mescal, who won Supporting Actor (Film) for the same project but was not present to collect his award. Hamnet also secured prizes for International Film and Script, underlining its strong showing across categories.

Wider winners across film and television

Elsewhere, Trespasses featured prominently in the drama categories, with Lola Petticrew winning Lead Actress (Drama). The Cork-set film Christy took Best Film, while director Brendan Canty was honoured alongside wins for casting and editing.

Éanna Hardwicke won Lead Actor (Film) for portraying Roy Keane in Saipan, with Steve Coogan accepting on his behalf. Chris Walley picked up Supporting Actor (Drama) for The Young Offenders, while veteran performer Ciarán Hinds received the Irish Academy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Ceremony broadcast details

The awards ceremony will air on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player on 21 February at 10.50pm, bringing the highlights of the Dublin event to television audiences.

ifta awardmotherhoodjessie buckleyhamnet performance

Related News

Nick Ahad
Entertainment

Nick Ahad says his play will inject curiosity into ‘toxic’ debate over refugee crisis

Asian writer
Entertainment

Karim Khan: 'Sweetmeats' explores inti­macy and romance in later life

Shabaz Ali​
Entertainment

Just do it, don't wait: Shabaz Ali tells aspiring Asian comedians

I gave up cinema for my fans, says actor Vijay
Entertainment

I gave up cinema for my fans, says actor Vijay

More For You

© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us