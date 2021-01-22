Jeet Ki Zid actor Amit Sadh on donning the Army officer uniform: It’s a feeling that I don’t know how to explain







By Murtuza Iqbal

Amit Sadh has earlier played the role of an Army officer in a web series, and now, in Zee5’s Jeet Ki Zid, the actor will be once again seen portraying the character of an Army man. The series is based on the life of Major Deependra Singh Sengar.

We recently interacted with Amit and asked him how he feels when he dons the Army officer uniform. To which the actor said, “It’s a feeling that I don’t know how to explain, something happens, you get strength. You remember all the stories that you know about the great Indian Army. I feel it’s like a privileged for me that I got another opportunity to feel what they feel and then be a catalyst to be able to tell their stories and become these characters. It makes me better as I imbibe so many qualities from their stories and these characters, these real people and their lives.”







“This is not just a project or about my acting ability, it’s a story of Major Deependra Singh Sengar and his wife Jaya, and the other characters in their lives, and just the sheer determination and the attitude of never giving up. In these turbulent times, I think they have a lot of significance; they have a lot of meaning. So, I am excited,” he added.

Jeet Ki Zid has started streaming on Zee5 today. The series also stars Aly Goni, Amrita Puri and Sushant Singh. It marks Boney Kapoor’s digital debut as a producer.











