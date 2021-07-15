Website Logo
  • Thursday, July 15, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 411,989
Total Cases 30,987,880
Today's Fatalities 581
Today's Cases 41,806
Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor to star in Dharma Productions’ next; Kayoze Irani to direct

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

After directing a segment in Netflix’s anthology film Ajeeb Dastaans (2021), Kayoze Irani is now set to direct a full-fledged film for Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. If reports are to be believed, Janhvi Kapoor has been roped in to play the female lead.

A well-placed source informs a digital publication, “Janhvi Kapoor has been locked to play the main female lead. Janhvi and Dharma were supposed to do two films – Dostana 2 and Mr Lele – but both of them got stuck and are delayed. While Dostana 2 is undergoing a massive cast change after Dharma decided to replace Kartik Aaryan from the project, it was due to Kartik’s constant date clashes that Janhvi had to let go of Mr Lele as well. So, Karan decided to give Janhvi Kayoze’s film instead. It is a very strong, emotional rom-com.”

Another source reveals that the untitled film will star a popular actor opposite Kapoor. “It could be any of Kayoze’s SOTY (2012) co-stars Varun Dhawan or Sidharth Malhotra, while many feel that it would be the latter this time.”

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up to commence work on the official Hindi remake of the superhit Malayalam film Helen (2020). To be produced by her father Boney Kapoor in association with ZEE Studios, the remake is set to begin production in August in Mumbai.

The actress has already wrapped up Colour Yellow Productions’ next offering Good Luck Jerry. A major chunk of her much-awaited film Dostana 2 is yet to be shot though. The film will resume production only after the makers find a suitable replacement for Kartik Aaryan who has been ousted from the project.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

