Janhvi Kapoor to headline Hindi remake of Malayalam film Helen?

By: Mohnish Singh







Janhvi Kapoor, who received rave reviews for her excellent performance in Dharma Productions’ biographical drama Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020), is reportedly set to star in the official Hindi remake of the successful Malayalam film Helen (2019).

According to reports, Janhvi Kapoor’s father, Boney Kapoor, has acquired the remake rights of the film. He will bankroll it in association with ZEE Studios. Filmmaker Mathukutty Xavier, who directed the original, will helm the remake. He will make his Bollywood debut with the forthcoming project.

We hear that seasoned actor Manoj Pahwa has also joined the cast of the film. He is expected to play the role of Kapoor’s father in the movie. If all goes well, the survival thriller will start rolling soon, with shoots being planned in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.







Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor is waiting for the release of her much-awaited film Roohi Afzana. Produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, the horror-comedy also features Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in important characters.

Originally slated to release in the second quarter of 2020, Roohi Afzana got delayed due to the sudden outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic which resulted in the closure of theatres for several months. The makers are yet to announce the new release date of the film.

The actress also plays the female lead in Dharma Productions’ comic-caper Dostana 2, which is a sequel to the superhit 2008 film Dostana, starring Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan, and John Abraham. The sequel also stars Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya in lead roles. Lakshya, who started out on Indian television, is making his silver screen debut with Dostana 2. The official release date of the film is yet to be locked.







Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates from the world of entertainment.





