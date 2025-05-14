Towie star James Argent given suspended sentence after assaulting girlfriend at Marbella hotel in Spain

James Argent, best known from The Only Way Is Essex, has been given a suspended six-month prison sentence after he admitted to pushing his girlfriend, former Miss Sweden Nicoline Artursson, during a holiday in Spain.

The incident happened in La Cala de Mijas, a coastal town on the Costa del Sol. According to reports, neighbours called the police after hearing Nicoline scream. She had reportedly fallen down steps outside her apartment following a heated argument with Argent. Witnesses say he tried to force her out of the flat, and during the struggle, he pushed her.





Police arrested Argent at the scene on 5 May. He spent a few hours in custody before appearing in court in Fuengirola the same day. There, he admitted to the charge of domestic violence. As part of his sentence, he was issued a two-year restraining order banning any contact with Nicoline and was ordered to take part in a gender violence rehabilitation course. He avoided jail time due to the suspended nature of the sentence but has been warned that any breach of conditions could land him behind bars.

Nicoline required hospital treatment for injuries sustained in the fall. The full extent of her injuries has not been disclosed. She has remained in Spain following the ordeal, and Argent is believed to have returned to Essex.





The couple had been dating for nearly a year and had frequently posted about each other on social media. Their last public appearance together was just days before the incident, enjoying a beach day in Calahonda.

A source close to Argent said he is remorseful and claims he never meant to hurt her. Friends insist he has been cooperating fully with the authorities and accepted responsibility immediately. However, the relationship is now over, and the court has made it clear that there must be no further contact between the two.

This is another difficult chapter in Argent’s public life, as he has previously spoken openly about past struggles with addiction and mental health. He had only recently re-emerged into the spotlight with hopes of a fresh start, both personally and professionally.

Nicoline, a model and former reality show contestant, has not spoken publicly about the incident, and her representatives have declined to comment.