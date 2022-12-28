Jameela Jamil opens up about her battle with rare tissue disorder: I want to talk about it despite the fact people like to make fun of me’

The 36-year-old actress has shared a video of herself on Instagram where she can be seen pulling her cheeks to show how much her skin stretches.

The She-Hulk star Jameela Jamil, who was most recently seen in Peacock’s series Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, has opened up about her battle with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome in a bid to raise awareness about the rare inherited condition.

The 36-year-old actress has shared a video of herself on Instagram where she can be seen pulling her cheeks to show how much her skin stretches. She explains to her followers that this happens as a result of the syndrome, which affects the body’s connective tissue

“Hi look at this, Jesus Christ! This is not an app or filter. It is my face, look at how elastic that is. The reason it is so elastic is because I have EDS, I have HEDS three, the H because I am so hyper mobile,” she says in the clip.

Jamil further reveals how the condition affects her. She says she has trouble with her joints, and bruises more easily and it even affects bleeding and healing. “The joints, nothing bends the right way, everything bends the wrong way. I want to talk about it despite the fact people like to make fun of me because of my health. It is a serious condition and affects every part of your body and your mind and it is a dangerous thing to have if you don’t know you have it. The way it affects bruising, bleeding, healing, if you want to have a baby … I don’t drink, smoke, do drugs,” she adds.

The actress advised everyone experiencing similar symptoms to go to a doctor. “I am worried at the fact I am disadvantaged with my health; it means you dislocate; your teeth are harder to work on, your struggles with migraines, random allergies. I am not a doctor but that’s why I want you to go to a doctor … if you’re struggling with your joints and accidents all the time, please look at the symptoms. It really can save your life. The people who have it really look well. I love you, I’m with you, go get checked!”

