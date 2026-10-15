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'Jailer 2' review: Internet calls Rajinikanth’s film a ‘banger’ as Hrithik Roshan impresses

Hrithik Roshan’s cameo has emerged as one of the film’s talking points

'Jailer 2' review: Internet calls Rajinikanth’s film a ‘banger’ as Hrithik Roshan impresses

The film’s background score by Anirudh Ravichander also received praise

X/ sunpictures
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranOct 15, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 has received enthusiastic early reactions from audiences on X.
  • Hrithik Roshan’s cameo has emerged as one of the film’s talking points.
  • While viewers praised the action, humour and fan-favourite moments, some felt the second half became repetitive.

Rajinikanth has returned to the big screen with Jailer 2, and early audience reactions suggest the superstar’s latest outing has delivered plenty of entertainment for his fans. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster has drawn praise on social media for its action sequences, humour and celebratory moments, with Hrithik Roshan’s appearance also attracting attention.

Several viewers have described the film as a ‘banger’ of an entertainer, praising Rajinikanth’s screen presence and Nelson’s approach to commercial cinema. However, some reactions have also pointed to repetition in the second half.

Jailer 2 audience reactions praise Rajinikanth and Hrithik Roshan

One viewer called Jailer 2 a “BANGER of an entertainer”, praising Nelson for delivering what they described as commercial cinema done right. They also highlighted the atmosphere in theatres, with audiences clapping, cheering and whistling during key moments.

The viewer singled out Hrithik Roshan’s cameo, describing his appearance as an example of how to use a star’s presence to enhance a spectacle. They added that the film left them satisfied with the experience.

Another viewer praised a scene in the second half that showcased Rajinikanth’s performance, while also highlighting the interaction between the superstar and Hrithik. They credited Nelson with allowing other performers to shine alongside the lead actor.

The film’s background score by Anirudh Ravichander also received praise, with viewers highlighting its contribution to the action sequences and the moments designed to excite Rajinikanth’s fans.

Jailer 2 reactions highlight a second-half drawback

While the overall response has been enthusiastic, not every reaction was entirely positive.

One viewer said the film takes a little time to establish its story before delivering humour, thrills, action and moments designed to celebrate Rajinikanth’s screen presence. They predicted that the first half would keep fans cheering.

However, the same viewer felt the second half became somewhat exhausting when the story shifted into a cat-and-mouse chase, citing repetition as a drawback. They nevertheless praised the cameos and several standout sequences, particularly Hrithik Roshan’s mass-action presentation.

Another viewer praised the second half for exploring the central character’s guilt and the way his family responds to his actions. They also highlighted the pre-climax action sequence and the appearance of several familiar faces, describing the overall experience as ‘paisa vasool’, a Hindi expression meaning value for money.

These reactions suggest that, while some viewers have raised concerns about the film’s pacing, its action, star appearances and fan-service moments have made a strong impression.

About Jailer 2

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, Jailer 2 follows the success of Rajinikanth’s 2023 film Jailer.

The sequel features Ramya Krishnan, SJ Suryah, Mohanlal, Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Mithun Chakraborty, among others. Hrithik Roshan, Shivarajkumar and Jackie Shroff are also among the stars appearing in cameo roles.

Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music, while Vijay Kartik Kannan has handled cinematography and R. Nirmal has worked on the editing.

The first film, released on 10 August 2023, followed Muthuvel Pandian, a retired jailer who is drawn back into a world of violence when his family comes under threat. Its commercial success helped build anticipation for the sequel.

With early reactions highlighting Rajinikanth’s screen presence, Hrithik Roshan’s cameo and the film’s crowd-pleasing moments, Jailer 2 has already generated plenty of conversation among fans. The mixed comments about the second half, however, offer a more nuanced picture of the audience response.

rajinikanthhrithik roshannelson dilipkumartamil cinemajailer 2
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