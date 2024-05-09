  • Thursday, May 09, 2024
Isabelle Huppert to serve as Venice Film Festival jury president

The 81st Venice International Film Festival takes place from August 28 to September 7.

Isabelle Huppert (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

French actress Isabelle Huppert will serve as the president of the international jury of the competition at the 81st Venice International Film Festival, which takes place from August 28 to September 7, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The jury will decide on the Golden Lion for best film, as well as other official awards.

The Biennale di Venezia board of directors chose the jury head based on the recommendation of the Venice Film Festival’s director, Alberto Barbera.

“There is a long and beautiful history between the festival and I,” Huppert said. “Becoming a privileged spectator is an honour. More than ever, cinema is a promise. The promise to escape, to disrupt, to surprise, to take a good look at the world, united in the differences of our tastes and ideas.”

Barbera lauded Huppert as “an immense actress, demanding, curious, and of great generosity.”

He added, “The muse of numerous great filmmakers, she has never shirked the invitation of young or not-so-famous directors who have seen in her the ideal interpreter of their stories. Her enormous willingness to constantly put herself on the line, a sign of her uncommon intelligence, together with her ability to look at cinema beyond geographic and mental boundaries, make her an ideal president of the jury in a festival open to the entire world, such as the Venice Film Festival,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

