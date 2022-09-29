Website Logo
  • Thursday, September 29, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Is Brad Pitt keeping his romance with Emily Ratajkowski low-key as he worries Angelina Jolie will badmouth him to kids?

The couple has not made their relationship official due to their legal battles with their respective exes.

Photo credit: GettyImages

By: Mohnish Singh

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski have been spotted together, sparking rumours of them being in a relationship. However, the pair has not made their relationship official due to their legal battles with their respective exes.

It is said that the We Are Your Friends actress filed for divorce from her husband, film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard in early September. She is ending her four-year-long marriage as he allegedly cheated on her, an accusation that he has yet to comment on. The actress welcomed their only child together, son Sylvester, in March 2021.

After Jennifer Aniston filed for divorce from Brad in October 2005, the Mr. and Mrs. Smith star confirmed he was dating Angelina Jolie in January 2006. The pair engaged in April 2012 and tied the knot in August 2014. However, Pitt and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie have been in and out of court for everything from custody battles to disagreements about their shared business since 2016.

While Pitt, 58, and Ratajkowski, 31, appear to be hitting it off, the romance is not serious. “It’s still very early days and they are having fun,” an insider notes.

Another source reveals, “Brad has quietly dated the last couple of years. He worries that Jolie will badmouth him to their kids, more than she already has if he has a serious girlfriend.”

The insider informed that Ratajkowski is keeping things “very casual” for the moment: “Emily is hot mama, but Brad knows she has a lot of drama involving her divorce. He has enough of his own drama.”

A source claimed to a magazine in late August of Pitt and Ratajkowski, “He asked her out, and she said yes. She’s always thought Brad was cute, and the way she saw it, what did she have to lose?”

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Hollywood News
Trailer Talk: Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard defamation lawsuit gets screen adaptation in Hot Take
HEADLINE STORY
Malala Yousafzai calls out Hollywood for lack of Muslim representation: ‘Muslims are 25% of population…
Hollywood News
Chloë Grace Moretz reveals viral meme made her ‘super self-conscious’ about her body: ‘My body…
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan features on Burj Khalifa for the 4th time, fans elated
Entertainment
Elizabeth Olsen shares thoughts on Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine, wants to team up with…
Entertainment
‘Was quite close to landing the Spider-Man role,’ reveals Bollywood star Tiger Shroff
Bollywood News
Twenty facts about Tamil neo-noir thriller Vikram Vedha and its newly released Hindi…
Entertainment
‘It was such a celebration of life,’ says actor Gajraj Rao describing his…
Entertainment
Playlist by music star Ridi
Entertainment
Master-D’s Top10 musical moments
Hollywood News
American actor Tituss Burgess slams ‘Little Mermaid’ haters, calls America ‘very racist country’
Hollywood News
‘It wasn’t violent, but it was rape’: Constance Wu reveals she was sexually…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW