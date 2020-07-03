Is blaming Salman Khan for Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise the right thing to do?

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on 14th June 2020. His demise has left the whole Bollywood shocked. However, a lot of people from the industry are being blamed for his suicide and one of them is Salman Khan.

Well, it is surprising to see the outburst against Salman on social media. Well, the superstar had no connections with Sushant and neither spoke anything negative about him. It is surely unfair to blame Salman for Sushant’s demise. We aren’t saying that Salman is a saint; he too has done many mistakes in his life, for which he can be blamed, but not for the Raabta actor’s demise.

Salman and Sushant never had casting incidents; there was no point of intersection between the two. Whenever they met and interacted they were cordial with each other. Sushant had even visited the sets of Bigg Boss to promote his movie Kedarnath, and we could see in that episode that Salman had no issues with Sushant.

A few days ago, Salman had also tweeted that his fans should support Sushant’s fans, “A request to all my fans to stand with sushant’s fans n not to go by the language n the curses used but to go with the emotion behind it. Pls support n stand by his family n fans as the loss of a loved one is extremely painful.”

A request to all my fans to stand with sushant’s fans n not to go by the language n the curses used but to go with the emotion behind it. Pls support n stand by his family n fans as the loss of a loved one is extremely painful. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 20, 2020

However, of course, things need to be changed in the Bollywood industry and outsiders should get an equal opportunity.