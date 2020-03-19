Cancer Research UK
Mental Health Media
Elephant Atta
College of Policing
Trending Now

Is Alia Bhatt planning to opt out of SS Rajamouli’s RRR?


Instagram: Alia Bhatt
Instagram: Alia Bhatt

SS Rajamouli’s RRR is one of the most awaited films of 2021. The movie stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, and Ajay Devgn will be seen in an extended cameo in the film. Alia Bhatt is also a part of the project, but it is said that the actress might have to opt-out of the film.

Reportedly, due to Coronavirus outbreak the shooting of RRR has been postponed and Alia won’t be able to manage her dates as she will be busy with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and Karan Johar’s Takht.

However, contrary to these reports, a source told a daily, “Alia is working for RRR and she will be joining the sets of the film in the month of May. Almost 75 percent of the film has been completed already and Alia plays the key role in the remaining 25 percent. The film is shaping up well and the makers are happy with it.”

Well, let’s hope that Alia manages her dates and stars in RRR. The actress has also been very excited to be a part of the film. It is said that Alia has a small but pivotal role in the movie. RRR was supposed to hit the screens in July this year but has been postponed to January 2021.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Mark your calendars for #Brahmastra 🌟 Releasing 04.12.2020

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Apart from RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Takht, Alia has films like Sadak 2 and Brahmastra in her kitty. The shooting schedules of all the films of the actress has gone haywire because of the coronavirus.

Stock system
GG Developers
Sona tours

Most Popular

Raminklal Solanki "made both Gujarat and India proud", says YP Trivedi

Nair makes Seth’s story suitable for UK audience

Is Alia Bhatt planning to opt out of SS Rajamouli’s RRR?

India central bank extends £7bn credit line to Yes Bank

Prashantt Guptha reveals his love for Indian cinema and acting