Is Alia Bhatt planning to opt out of SS Rajamouli’s RRR?

SS Rajamouli’s RRR is one of the most awaited films of 2021. The movie stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, and Ajay Devgn will be seen in an extended cameo in the film. Alia Bhatt is also a part of the project, but it is said that the actress might have to opt-out of the film.

Reportedly, due to Coronavirus outbreak the shooting of RRR has been postponed and Alia won’t be able to manage her dates as she will be busy with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and Karan Johar’s Takht.

However, contrary to these reports, a source told a daily, “Alia is working for RRR and she will be joining the sets of the film in the month of May. Almost 75 percent of the film has been completed already and Alia plays the key role in the remaining 25 percent. The film is shaping up well and the makers are happy with it.”

Well, let’s hope that Alia manages her dates and stars in RRR. The actress has also been very excited to be a part of the film. It is said that Alia has a small but pivotal role in the movie. RRR was supposed to hit the screens in July this year but has been postponed to January 2021.

Apart from RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Takht, Alia has films like Sadak 2 and Brahmastra in her kitty. The shooting schedules of all the films of the actress has gone haywire because of the coronavirus.