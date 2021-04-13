IPL 2021: Knight Riders choke as Mumbai pull off stunning win

MUMBAI INDIANS pulled off an unlikely 10-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders in a low-scoring game of IPL 2021 in Chennai on Tuesday (13).

Mumbai recorded their first win in the second game after managing to score only 152 batting first. But did well defending the total with bowlers rising to the occasion to restrict Kolkata to 142 for 7 in 20 overs.

For Kolkata, Nitish Rana once again top-scored with 57 off 47 balls and Shubman Gill with an useful 24-ball 33. But once a well-set Rana fell, Kolkata’s run-chase just got derailed.

Rahul Chahar, for Mumbai, returned impressive figures of 4 for 27.

Earlier, Andre Russell grabbed a five-wicket haul as Mumbai were all out for 152. Suryakumar Yadav (56 off 36 balls) and skipper Rohit Sharma (43 off 32 balls) making notable contributions for the five-time champions.

For KKR, Pat Cummins (2/24), Russell (5 for 15) and Shakib Al Hasan (1/23) were the wicket-takers.

Brief Scores:

Mumbai Indians: 152 all out in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 56, Rohit Sharma 43; Andre Russell 5-15, Pat Cummins 2-24).

Kolkata Knight Riders: 142 for 7 in 20 overs (Nitish Rana 57, Rahul Chahar 4/27).