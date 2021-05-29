Inquest condemns errors that led to London Bridge killings

Usman Khan, a 28-year-old former prisoner killed two people in Fishmongers’ Hall at the North end of London Bridge on November 29, before continuing his attack on the bridge. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

AN INQUEST jury on Friday (28) condemned official failings that allowed a convicted terrorist to kill two people in a central London knife attack nearly two years ago.

Usman Khan, 28, stabbed to death Saskia Jones, 23, and Jack Merritt, 25, while attending a prisoner rehabilitation programme at Fishmongers’ Hall, in November 2019.

Delegates from the conference, including one armed with a narwhal tusk and another with a fire extinguisher, fought off the assailant, forcing him outside onto nearby London Bridge.

Khan, who was wearing a fake suicide vest, was then shot dead by armed police.

The jury at a coroner’s inquest into the deaths of Jones and Merritt — both University of Cambridge graduates working on the programme — ruled they had been “unlawfully killed”.

They criticised official agencies involved in managing Khan, including the police and probation service, pointing to “missed opportunities for those with expertise and experience to give guidance”.

There had also been a “failure to complete event-specific risk assessment by any party” and forge a coherent approach to reduce risk.

The UK’s senior most counter-terrorism officer, Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu, said he was “deeply sorry” for the omissions and failures.

He said it was “simply unacceptable” and maintained that since the attack, systems for managing violent offenders had been “significantly strengthened”.

Khan had been convicted in 2012 of being part of an al-Qaeda-inspired plot to set up a terror camp in Pakistan and bomb the London Stock Exchange. The inquest was told that he was “manipulative and duplicitous”.

He was released under electronic surveillance in December 2018 after serving less than seven years of a 16-year prison sentence.

British home secretary Priti Patel noted that the government had now ended automatic early releases and strengthened supervision for terror offenders.

“It is important that the government and operational partners learn lessons to prevent further incidents like this, and we will also consider the inquest findings,” she said.