India’s “battle of nerves” in T20 World Cup final on Sunday

INDIA have to win the battle of nerves in the all important game against Australia when they meet in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday (8).

Australia, who had beaten India in the preceding tri-series final, find themselves in familiar territory having made their sixth successive final in seven editions.

More than 75,000 tickets have already been sold for the final and the figure could go as high as 90,000, unprecedented in women’s cricket.

India go into the final unbeaten after topping the group stage where they had beaten the four-time champions Australia in the tournament-opener.

WATCH📽️: Just 1⃣ step away from creating history 🇮🇳🙌 As we take on Australia in the #T20WorldCup final tomorrow, here’s a look at the top moments from #TeamIndia’s journey to the final 👇 — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) March 7, 2020

Incidentally, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur celebrates her birthday on Sunday which is also International Women’s Day.

G’day @ScottMorrisonMP! It doesn’t get bigger than the India vs Australia Final in Women’s @T20WorldCup tomorrow. Best wishes to both @BCCIWomen and @AusWomenCricket and greetings on Women’s Day. May the best team win. Like the Blue Mountains, MCG will also be Blue tomorrow! https://t.co/CRElLibcSg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 7, 2020

After the semifinal against England was washed out, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led squad advanced to their maiden summit clash, having finished first in Group A.

The refreshing firepower of 16-year-old Shafali Verma at the top and consistency of India’s spin-heavy bowling attack has contributed massively to the team’s success so far in the competition.

India expect Shafali to provide another flying start and hope this time the experienced Mandhana too fires. There can’t be a bigger stage for Harmanpreet to be back amongst the runs and lead the team from the front.

Hey @narendramodi – Australia v India in the final of the Women’s @T20WorldCup in Melbourne tomorrow. Two great teams in front of a mega crowd at the MCG. It’s going to be a big night and superb match! And Australia all the way. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) March 7, 2020

India did not cross the 150-run mark in the group stage but still managed to get over the line, thanks to a disciplined bowling effort.

Leggie Poonam Yadav has made a sensational comeback from a finger injury and is tournament’s leading wicket-taker with nine wickets alongside Australia pacer Megan Schutt.

Pacer Shikhar Pandey too has been impressive, while left-arm spin duo of Radha Yadav and Rajeshwari Gayakwad has kept things tight.

Australia, led by Meg Lanning, are backing themselves to win in front of the home fans though a sizable number of Indian fans too is expected at the iconic MCG.