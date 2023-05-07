Website Logo
  Sunday, May 07, 2023
Indian Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra elated over Doha Diamond League win

“I feel really good, today was challenging for all athletes but I’m still satisfied with my result,” Chopra said.

Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra throws during men’s javelin throw of the Doha Diamond League in Doha, Qatar (ANI Photo)

By: Pramod Thomas

Indian Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra took to social media on Saturday (6) to express his happiness on starting off his new season with a win at Doha Diamond League 2023.

“Happy to begin my 2023 season with a throw of 88.67m at @dldoha. Thank you for your amazing support!,” tweeted Chopra. He also thanked the fans for their support.

With several Indian fans in attendance, Chopra set the tone for the competition with his very first attempt even though he showed disappointment with his throw, a world-leading 88.67 metres.

“I feel really good, today was challenging for all athletes but I’m still satisfied with my result,” Chopra said after the event.

“It was a good start and it’s a great atmosphere. A lot of people came to support me and they’re really happy… Sometimes it’s really hard because we have a big country and people have hopes for me.”

The Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch, who won silver in Tokyo, finished second again — four centimetres shy of Chopra’s mark.

The pair were the only two athletes to breach the 88 metres-mark with Grenada’s Anderson Peters third (85.88).

Prime minister Narendra Modi heaped praise on Chopra after his win in Doha.

“First event of the year and first position! With the World lead throw of 88.67m, @Neeraj_chopra1 shines at the Doha Diamond League. Congratulations to him! Best wishes for the endeavours ahead,” tweeted Modi.

Indian sports Anurag Thakur also lauded Chopra. He tweeted, “Neeraj Chopra wins! With a thunderous throw of 88.67m, he dominated the Doha Diamond League and brought glory home. A true champion who has made the nation proud again. Congratulations Neeraj on this stupendous win!”

(ANI)

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

