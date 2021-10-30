Website Logo
  Saturday, October 30, 2021
ASIA

Indian minister visits BAPS temple construction site in Abu Dhabi

Indian minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan admires the carvings of BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi as Brahmavihari Swamiji looks on. (Photo: baps.org)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

INDIA’S minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan visited the construction site of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi.

Muraleedharan, who was greeted by Brahmavihari Swamiji and other swamis, observed the ongoing construction of the temple and witnessed the installation of an intricately carved marble pillar, central to the final design of the structure.

During the site visit, he also viewed the ‘Rivers of Harmony’ exhibition, the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha said in a press release.

Through creative graphics and digital displays, the exhibition portrays global, national and personal harmony inspired by the making of the BAPS Hindu Mandir.

Muraleedharan watched special videos on the temple’s timeline and community services, which highlighted the Covid-19 relief work by the Sanstha involving over 11,000 volunteers globally.

While symbolically watering a plant, the minister said, “the Mandir will be a symbol of the age-old philosophy of India – Sanatana dharma, uniting every religious, political and national philosophy through global harmony”.

“All will be blessed by this historic effort that is being undertaken by the Swaminarayan Sanstha”, the minister said and thanked saints of the Sanstha, Abu Dhabi crown prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi.

The Sanstha is a spiritual, volunteer-driven organisation which runs several temples worldwide including those in London, Los Angeles, Toronto and India’s Akshardham.

Eastern Eye

