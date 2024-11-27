Indian classical music event held at Sri Mahalakshmi Temple

By: Eastern Eye Staff

AN Indian classical music event was held at the Sri Mahalakshmi Temple in East Ham last Sunday (24).

The event titled “Javalis and Padams” was performed by KBC Arts, a division of KAZA Business Consultants. It offered London audience an intimate glimpse into two distinctive musical art forms, a statement said.

Padams and Javalis are traditional performance styles rooted in Indian classical dance and music. A Padam typically portrays a woman’s emotional journey, often dramatically addressing the God of Love for his perceived shortcomings. In contrast, Javalis are more playful, featuring faster rhythms and occasionally more provocative themes.

While Padams traditionally centre on divine characters like Lord Krishna, Javalis sometimes explore more earthly romantic narratives.

The performance featured dancers, including Deepa Viswamohan from Abhinaya Fine Arts, Lavanya Rao, Dr Chamu Kuppuswamy from the University of Hertfordshire, and several performers from SanskritiUK.

Young singers Dhriti and Mahathi Srinath, with veteran singer Srikanth Sharma (Dhruva Arts & Culture) have also performed as part of the event. Notably, eight-year-old Dhriti was among the performers, highlighting the event’s commitment to nurturing young talent.

The event concluded with a traditional pooja (religious ritual) and blessings from temple priests, who praised the performers’ enthusiasm and artistic dedication.

Hertsmere Borough councillor Prabhakar Kaza expressed satisfaction with the cultural celebration that brought a slice of Indian classical arts to London.