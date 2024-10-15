India look to continue dominance in home Tests against New Zealand

India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Rohit Sharma inspect the pitch during a practice session ahead of their first Test cricket match against New Zealand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 14. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

INDIA will look to maintain their impressive run of success in home Test matches as they take on an injury-hit New Zealand in the first game of a three-match series starting on Wednesday.

Since their 2-1 loss to England in 2012, India have won 18 consecutive Test series at home, losing only four matches and drawing seven in 53 games.

Rohit Sharma’s team enters the series after a 2-0 win against Bangladesh. However, coach Gautam Gambhir emphasized that New Zealand presents a different level of challenge.

“We know that they’re a very good team. They’ve got some really high-quality players. They’ve got players who can hurt us. They’ve got players who can do the job for them as well,” Gambhir said. “They keep fighting and we expect them to fight as well. We respect them, but we don’t fear anyone.”

The first match in Bengaluru, followed by games in Pune and Mumbai, may face disruptions due to predicted rain throughout the week.

New Zealand, who began their Asian tour with a washout against Afghanistan in Greater Noida, come into this series after a 2-0 defeat in Sri Lanka. Tim Southee stepped down from the captaincy after the defeat, with Tom Latham taking over.

The Black Caps will be without batsman Kane Williamson, who opted out of the opener due to a groin injury, and pacer Ben Sears, who is out for the series with a knee injury. Jacob Duffy has replaced him in the squad.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead expressed disappointment over Sears’ absence. “We’re obviously disappointed for Ben, who made a strong start to his test career during the home summer and offers a genuine pace option,” Stead said. “It’s an exciting opportunity for Jacob. With three tests ahead, he has every chance of making his debut.”

India currently top the World Test Championship table, with New Zealand five places below them. However, Gambhir stressed that the focus is on the current series, not future matches.

“The World Test Championship is in June 2025 and the test matches in Australia begin on Nov. 22. Right now, only New Zealand is on our mind and nothing else,” Gambhir said. “When you play international cricket, you don’t think about how to prepare for the five test matches in the Australia series or how to prepare for the World Test Championship final.”

(With inputs from Reuters)