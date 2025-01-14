India beat Nepal in Kho Kho World Cup opener

INDIA opened its campaign in the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup with a 42-37 victory over Nepal at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Delhi on Monday.
Captain Pratik Waikar led an all-round performance that gave India a strong start to the tournament.
India dominated early, dismissing Nepal’s first three defenders in just 60 seconds of Turn 1.
A standout moment came when Sachin Bhargo, replacing Waikar as the 'Wazir', executed a skydive to bring India to 24 points at the break.
The tournament, which runs from January 13-19, began with a grand opening ceremony, featuring India's vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar lighting the torch.
The event included a sand art projection, a ceremonial parade, and cultural performances. Dignitaries such as India's sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya, IOA president PT Usha, and KKFI president Sudhanshu Mittal were present.
Addressing the gathering, Dhankhar praised Kho Kho as a sport requiring agility and intelligence, expressing hope for its international recognition.
Mandaviya revealed that he had written to the Olympic Council of Asia to include Kho Kho in the Asian Games, highlighting its growing global reach, with 50 countries now participating.
PT Usha described the sport as a reflection of India’s heritage, while Mittal emphasised the federation’s efforts to take Kho Kho to the global stage.
Bollywood stars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, and Ananya Panday, have joined as ambassadors, adding to the event's appeal.
England squad
The England men’s and women’s teams, featuring 30 players, are among the 39 teams competing.
Selected after trials in November 2024, the squads have been training for months under coaches Kalpen, Manoj, Vicky, and Charan.
England’s men’s team will face Australia, Kenya, Malaysia, and Germany in the group stage, while the women will compete against Uganda, the Netherlands, Kenya, and Australia.
