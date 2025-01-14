Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

India beat Nepal in Kho Kho World Cup opener

india-kho-kho

India registered a 42-37 victory over Nepal. (Photo: X/@Kkwcindia)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJan 14, 2025
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

INDIA opened its campaign in the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup with a 42-37 victory over Nepal at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Delhi on Monday.

Captain Pratik Waikar led an all-round performance that gave India a strong start to the tournament.

India dominated early, dismissing Nepal’s first three defenders in just 60 seconds of Turn 1.

A standout moment came when Sachin Bhargo, replacing Waikar as the 'Wazir', executed a skydive to bring India to 24 points at the break.

The tournament, which runs from January 13-19, began with a grand opening ceremony, featuring India's vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar lighting the torch.

The event included a sand art projection, a ceremonial parade, and cultural performances. Dignitaries such as India's sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya, IOA president PT Usha, and KKFI president Sudhanshu Mittal were present.

Addressing the gathering, Dhankhar praised Kho Kho as a sport requiring agility and intelligence, expressing hope for its international recognition.

Mandaviya revealed that he had written to the Olympic Council of Asia to include Kho Kho in the Asian Games, highlighting its growing global reach, with 50 countries now participating.

PT Usha described the sport as a reflection of India’s heritage, while Mittal emphasised the federation’s efforts to take Kho Kho to the global stage.

Bollywood stars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, and Ananya Panday, have joined as ambassadors, adding to the event's appeal.

England squad

The England men’s and women’s teams, featuring 30 players, are among the 39 teams competing.

Selected after trials in November 2024, the squads have been training for months under coaches Kalpen, Manoj, Vicky, and Charan.

England’s men’s team will face Australia, Kenya, Malaysia, and Germany in the group stage, while the women will compete against Uganda, the Netherlands, Kenya, and Australia.

(With inputs from PTI)

delhiindiakho khokho kho world cupkho kho world cup 2025nepal

Related News

amrit-snan-kumbh-getty
Featured

Maha Kumbh: Millions gather as ascetics take 'royal bath' on Makar Sankranti

More For You

Medvedev-Getty

The Russian, seeded fifth, defeated Thailand’s Kasidit Samrej in five sets, eventually winning 6-2, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2. (Photo: Getty Images)

Medvedev survives scare to join Fritz and Monfils in Australian Open round 2

DANIIL MEDVEDEV, last year's runner-up, survived a tough challenge and a temper flare-up to reach the second round of the Australian Open on Tuesday.

The Russian, seeded fifth, defeated Thailand’s Kasidit Samrej in five sets, eventually winning 6-2, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Keep ReadingShow less
Devajit-Saikia-Getty

Saikia had been serving as BCCI’s interim secretary following Shah's departure last month. (Photo: Getty Images)

Devajit Saikia succeeds Jay Shah as BCCI secretary

DEVAJIT SAIKIA has been elected as the new secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the board announced on Sunday. Saikia, a former player and advocate, was the sole nominee for the position.

"Devajit Saikia is declared duly elected as the secretary of BCCI," the BCCI said in a statement.

Keep ReadingShow less
Australian Open: Sinner kicks off title defence

Jannik Sinner (Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images)

Australian Open: Sinner kicks off title defence

THE first round of the Australian Open continues on Monday (13) at Melbourne Park where top seed and defending champion Jannik Sinner seeks a third Grand Slam title while Novak Djokovic begins his quest for a record-extending 25th major.

World number one Sinner is playing under the cloud of a potential two-year ban due to his doping case while 37-year-old Djokovic, a 10-times champion in Melbourne, returns to his favourite hunting ground as the seventh seed.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tamim-Iqbal-Getty

Over his career, Tamim played 243 ODIs, 70 Tests, and 78 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). (Photo: Getty Images)

Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal retires ahead of Champions Trophy

FORMER Bangladesh one-day captain Tamim Iqbal has announced his retirement from international cricket to avoid becoming a distraction for the team ahead of the Champions Trophy.

Tamim made his international debut in a One-Day International (ODI) against Zimbabwe in Harare in 2007.

Keep ReadingShow less
Indian tennis searches for answers after dismal 2024

Sumit Nagal

Indian tennis searches for answers after dismal 2024

Eastern Eye

DISILLUSIONED players declined national duty and their governing body grappled with infighting as Indian tennis struggled to stay afloat in a largely disappointing 2024.

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) and the players being at loggerheads was not a new development. But the striking part was the lack of transparency in decision-making and nearly non-existent effort to address the concerns of the players.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications