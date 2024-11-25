  • Monday, November 25, 2024
India thrash Australia by 295 runs in Perth Test

The victory was a significant turnaround for India, who came into the series following a 3-0 defeat at home to New Zealand. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

INDIA began their Test series in Australia with a commanding win, defeating the hosts by 295 runs in the first Test in Perth on Monday.

Australia, chasing a target of 534, were bowled out for 238 in the final session on day four.

Travis Head’s resilient 89 and Mitchell Marsh’s 47 offered some resistance, but it wasn’t enough against India’s bowling attack, led by Jasprit Bumrah, who claimed 3-42 in the second innings, taking his match tally to eight wickets. Mohammed Siraj also contributed with 3-51.

Stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah expressed satisfaction with the team’s performance. “Very happy. We were put under pressure in the first innings, but the way we responded was great,” Bumrah said. “I told everyone to keep faith in your ability.”

The victory was a significant turnaround for India, who came into the series following a 3-0 defeat at home to New Zealand.

The result gives them momentum ahead of the second Test in Adelaide next week, where regular captain Rohit Sharma is expected to return.

This win marks India’s second victory in Perth, their first since triumphing at the WACA Ground in 2008.

Australia captain Pat Cummins reflected on the defeat, stating, “Fairly disappointing. Prep was good, all firing, fair bit to look at as lots didn’t go right.” He added, “There will be lots of conversations on what we can do better in the same conditions.”

India dominated throughout, with standout performances from Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored a brilliant 161, and Virat Kohli, who remained unbeaten on 100 in the second innings.

Reflecting on Jaiswal’s performance, Bumrah said, “Jaiswal’s best Test innings so far, he left the ball well.”

Australia’s batting struggled to respond, collapsing for 104 in their first innings against India’s 150.

On Monday, they resumed on 12-3, with Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith at the crease.

Khawaja fell early to Mohammed Siraj, and Smith was dismissed shortly after, edging to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who had a strong match behind the stumps.

Head and Marsh added 82 runs to offer hope for Australia, but Bumrah broke the partnership, removing Head for 89.

Marsh was bowled by Nitish Kumar Reddy for 47. The lower order failed to contribute significantly, and the innings ended early in the final session.

(With inputs from AFP)

