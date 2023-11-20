Website Logo
  Monday, November 20, 2023
Iman Vellani on below-par box office performance of ‘The Marvels’

The Marvels also stars Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Park Seo-joon, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, and Saagar Shaikh.

Iman Vellani (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CNN)

By: Mohnish Singh

Iman Vellani says she isn’t worried about the below-par box office collections of her latest film The Marvels and the actress would rather celebrate the positive feedback coming her way for the Marvel Studios movie.

The Canadian actress, who plays Kamala Khan/ superhero Ms Marvel in the feature film from director Nia DaCosta, referenced Bob Iger, the CEO of Marvel Studios’ parent company Disney, when asked about the box office returns of the film.

Also starring Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Samuel L Jackson, The Marvels hit the screens on November 10 and earned USD 46.1 million in North America on day one, marking the worst opening in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I don’t want to focus on something that’s not even in my control, because what’s the point? That’s for Bob Iger,” said Vellani, who made her debut as Kamala Khan with the Disney+ miniseries Ms Marvel in 2022.

The 21-year-old said she is happy to receive reviews from audience members who have enjoyed the film.

“(The box office) has nothing to do with me. I’m happy with the finished product, and the people that I care about enjoyed the film. It’s genuinely a good time watching this movie, and that’s all we can ask for with these films.

“It has superheroes, it takes place in space, it’s not that deep and it’s about teamwork and sisterhood. It’s a fun movie, and I’m just so happy that I can share it with people,” she told Yahoo Entertainment website.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

